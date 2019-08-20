  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

P&O Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cabin view towards door
Cabin view towards balcony
Right hand view from the Balcony
Centre view from the Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
548 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 548 P&O Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Iona good and bad

Review for Iona to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
paulatsea
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this one as wanted to see what Iona was like and to get away on a cruise again. Boarding and testing was mostly good and fast and we kept on moving but we did keep getting asked the same questions about 4 times by different people and the lady checking us in was dreadful - I couldn’t hear anything she said , she made no effort to be clearer for us and seemed as if she didn’t want to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Smelly Azura

Review for Azura to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Henriktheexcelt
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After looking forward to our second cruise with P&O, the first being on Oceana, I found myself doing lots of comparisons on the two ships and I must say that Oceana far outstrips Azura.. there is/was one particular reason for this... from day 1 on the Azura there was an almost constant smell of sewage on every deck which sometimes permeated down into main dining areas. Having spoken to several ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Second time on Britannia

Review for Britannia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Barnacle William
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After a lumpy Bay of Biscay crossing, the rest of the cruise was excellent. The ship was going into dry dock at the end of this cruise for a spruce up. We had sailed on Britannia before so we knew our way round the ship. The lifts are still a bit of a problem, mainly as at either end of the ship they are smaller and often full at busy times. Considering the wear she has had, I thought she ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

European Cruise September 2019

Review for Britannia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
JacnCraig
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I read all the reviews before deciding on a holiday so only fair that I should leave my own objective review. This trip was our first time on Britannia and we had a fantastic trip. The food choices were really good, we ate normally in the Oriental restaurant and were very well looked after with the waiters always offering more if we wanted it or to change things if they though we weren't keen. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Great cruise which went severely wrong

Review for Azura to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sam34jolly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the infamous cruise which left 1200 passengers (including me and my wife) stranded in Monte Carlo. We even made the papers. Don't believe the stories about the weather getting worse and the passenger couldn't be tendered back to the ship. The weather was just a light breeze and the transfer of passengers should have been perfectly OK. The problem was that their was an excess of large ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Poor Cruise

Review for Ventura to Mediterranean

User Avatar
osmund65
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have been with NCl and Royal Carribean before. This itinerary worked for us and just trying something new. So Disappointing.The positives first. Embarkation was easy and well organised. Cabin L224 inside was fine. Staff were very nice. Nightly entertainment was good . Plenty of outside space and sunbeds. Food was seriously poor. The mdr was terrible and the 4 times we were at ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

Aurora to the Med

Review for Aurora to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yarney301
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Been on a few P&o cruises on ships Oceana, Azura and Brittania, so me and my partner decided to try Aurora and the Canary Islands. Overall we felt a bit dissapointed with this one. The ports were great and the excursions were great but we felt that having a full day and evening in Tenerife on the Monday instead of a full and evening day in La Palma on the Sunday would have been better, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Return to the Aurora .

Review for Aurora to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mr Donlynn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with P&O since the nineties and last sailed on the Aurora during 2015 which was into the Mediterranean , so we were keen to try P&O again after having had four cruises with Celebrity . Cruise number R916 was to the Canaries and returning via La Coruna in Spain.The weather was fantastic and the seas were very calm the whole trip , we were very pleased with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Shower

Traveled with disabled person

Birthday Treat

Review for Aurora to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kimberleyanne
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Mums 75th Birthday treat. Having not cruised with P and O for a few years I was surprised at how standards had slipped disappointingly. The food wasn’t anywhere near as good as it’s been on previous cruises with them. The ship itself is noticeably tatty in places as well. Even the bedding wasn’t up to much, my pillow smelt, there were stains on quilts! The staff however were still great and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom with Shower

1st cruising holiday

Review for Aurora to Mediterranean

User Avatar
whitebobo
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose a 12 day cruise with P & O on their Aurora ship this year as everyone we knew, who had cruised, said that they had always had a great time. This ship is now Adult only. We had a smooth and speedy embarkation at Southampton and having travelled from the North-east of England this was a very welcome start to our holidays. Our inside cabin was a moderate size but well furnished with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Find a cruise

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for P&O Cruises Ships
Britannia Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Britannia Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Aurora Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Ventura Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Arcadia Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Iona Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.