Sent this feedback to PO as no questionnaire provide- not all bad but not good either , waited a week an P&O haven't bothered to send out a questionnaire or respond to me I wonder why ? (because they don't care).
- 4 day cruise 2 cabins cost £2,000 plus drinks as no drinks package available, I live in Southampton so excited to leave on a ship specifically designed for the British cruise ...
We'd been to Dubrovnik before and wanted to add Split and the rest of the Dalmation coast to my bucket list so we'd chosen to go on this trip a few months ago.
But we didn't expect to find the lingerings of covid to have such an impact on the embarkation and with the day to day running of the ship.
The TUI check in was terrible, it took 1 hour 45mins, then there was the famous Manchester ...
Love this ship and have cruised on her pre Covid. Have also travelled twice on Iona post Covid.
There are several things all these cruises have in common, the reasons given are the Covid effect, which no longer makes any sense.
The staff are still wonderful, albeit none of them looked particularly happy, possibly due to many of them having been seconded from a previously cancelled cruise on ...
This is our first P&O cruise from Southampton and post Covid, so it is difficult to say whether issues were related to Covid restrictions or simply the cruise line. Embarkation was an absolute nightmare, arriving it 13.40 in the car park and reaching our cabin at 17.40. So many staff at the port, but so much disorganisation, with some very unhelpful staff. When we eventually embarked on Britannia, ...
Overall - we felt that P&O delivered on their promises, and provided good value for money. There were some small issues, however the impression we came away with was a positive one.
Arrival - I’m aware that COVID arrivals are changing so this won’t be relevant for long, but we arrived early and went through the testing queues quickly. It was about 45 mins from the porters taking our bags to ...
Everything average. Buffet very disappointing. Not much variety and could be hotter. More Like a works canteen.
Staff always pleasant and cannot be faulted but P&O cannot hide the fact that they are trying to get back the financial loss due to COVID.
Internet access £ 90 !! on some lines it is free. I don't know how they can justify that.
Enjoyable cruise but P&O can't hide the fact ...
P&O now only 2 star quality. No turn down service, no flannels in bathrooms, towels look 10 years old. Asked for 2 extra pillows looked at aghast and said you want extra pillows you have 4
Staff sullen across ship and could not answer any questions you asked them. In fact quite rude at times. Very poor service in restaurants regarding having to wait for tables. One time in restaurant we were ...
This cruise suited us as a family as it was in the Easter holidays, this was our 12th cruise and 4th with P&O. Previously cruised on RCL, Disney, Cunard and Princess. The ship although not spectacular is well presented and clean, no obvious signs of wear and tear. We had a balcony cabin that was well maintained by the pleasant steward. The destinations were adequate and it was nice to see Spain ...
After 2 long years my daughter and I were really looking forward to this cruise. The form filling, testing and App downloading nearly drove me to distraction but I was sure it would be worth it in the end. The flight from Gatwick airport was trouble free but we were kept waiting at Malta airport for over an hour on the coach, Valetta cruise terminal just can't cope with the number of passengers ...
Actually my second cruise with P&O (I thought it couldnt possible be as bad second time around).
Obviously this is Covid times but this excuse can only go on for so long surely?
Arrival at Southampton to be might with a queue out of the door to the terminal. We joined it and it turns out to snake all round the back, into some kind of holding pen aircraft hanger. 2.5 hours later we had our ...