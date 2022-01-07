  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
P&O Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

1506 reviews

1-10 of 1,506 P&O Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great Locations despite the strange covid rules

Review for Azura to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sam34jolly
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We'd been to Dubrovnik before and wanted to add Split and the rest of the Dalmation coast to my bucket list so we'd chosen to go on this trip a few months ago. But we didn't expect to find the lingerings of covid to have such an impact on the embarkation and with the day to day running of the ship. The TUI check in was terrible, it took 1 hour 45mins, then there was the famous Manchester ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Either Brexit or Covid

Review for Azura to Europe - All

User Avatar
clampo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 2 long years my daughter and I were really looking forward to this cruise. The form filling, testing and App downloading nearly drove me to distraction but I was sure it would be worth it in the end. The flight from Gatwick airport was trouble free but we were kept waiting at Malta airport for over an hour on the coach, Valetta cruise terminal just can't cope with the number of passengers ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Single Stateroom

Poor overall experience - despite what they claim, so bad with children

Review for Ventura to Europe - All

User Avatar
Superchris4562000
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Actually my second cruise with P&O (I thought it couldnt possible be as bad second time around). Obviously this is Covid times but this excuse can only go on for so long surely? Arrival at Southampton to be might with a queue out of the door to the terminal. We joined it and it turns out to snake all round the back, into some kind of holding pen aircraft hanger. 2.5 hours later we had our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Ineptly organised transfers and P &O penny pinching marred the 2 week cruise.

Review for Azura to Europe - All

User Avatar
Fireman95
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 12th cruise, and our 4th on Azura/ Ventura. Chosen due to 5 of the ports of call were new to us. There were very many first time cruisers on this trip who thought the Azura experience was brilliant, but the experienced cruisers we spoke to were, like ourselves, rather disappointed with the lowered standards and penny pinching by P & O. First thing we experienced was - blamed on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Very poor experience.

Review for Azura to Europe - All

User Avatar
Boabster
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise for the itinerary. It was my first P&O cruise and it will certainly be my last. My wife and I had completed 18 cruises with various lines all of which were of a much higher standard than P&O. Azura is tired and the service, food and entertainment are well below an acceptable standard. This was Azura's first cruise in Europe and the ship had travelled from the Caribbean to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Mislead & Lied To About Covid & Numbers In Quarantine

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Clemancetippy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Choose this cruise in 2020 as liked the itinerary and the idea of crossing Atlantic. Unknown to the joining 500 in Barbados on 18 & 19 March the ship already had Civif amongst guests who had finished Caribbean sector, the Crew especially waiting staff etc and booked Entertainment. Getting to ship however was like the Crystal Maze. Totally understand P&O wanting to create a safety bubble of guests ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Covid Cruise - P&O allow passengers onto ship riddled with Covid!

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AFP64
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise (Barbados to Malta) because it seemed like the cruise of a lifetime & ship pictures were lovely. We understandably had a PCR test and an airport antigen test before leaving the UK (Gatwick) to create a 'Covid bubble' i.e. only allowed to travel if results negative. This made us feel safe. We got onboard on the evening of 18th March and the ship seemed to live up to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cruise in the time of covid

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

entertainment and food variety a let down since the last time but pleasant cruise.

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
billyjey
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had cruised on Azura in Jan 21 and it was so good we booked again. Manchester airport was a nightmare and it took 3 hours 40 min from bus drop off till we cleared security. mostly because of covid testing and not enough TUI check in staff. We had booked the Aspire lounge but had to walk briskly from security to the departure gate in time for boarding. £50 down the drain. The check in etc ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

A Superb Cruise & I felt totally SAFE

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Sea Blue Skies
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise some months back when it was thought covid was slowing. It was an itinerary we had done before on Britannia. This was Azura's 3rd cruise after cruises were suspended. Although not an official figure it was thought there were about 1600 on board - half capacity, and most notably the age demographic was far far lower than cruises I have been on, well done younger people ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Find a cruise

