Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

Well where do i start. When you say i am going on a cruise to the Caribean most people will say !WOW! Unfortunatly it was not!! The ship handles well the capacity except when it comes to the sun beds!! What a joke, i was on a holiday and not prepared to argue or wake up every morning at 6 so i could have a sunbed (very poor managment if you see any). The food was between school diners and some ...