Cruised Caribbean, December 2023. Multigenerational family visit with five cabins booked. Boat is very dirty and not well maintained. Food is very poor quality and hit or miss. Very poor vegetarian options with dried up salads or vegetables that have been overcooked and left out on the side for hours and then thrown on the plate. New Year’s Eve, for a vegetarian Daughter was a plate of salad or a ...
I booked Arvia 2 years ago as am a Business Travel Consultant and I only got back this morning.
Theirs plenty of highs and many lows to. Where do you start well here goes.
The Highs: Amazing staff who will do their best to go above and beyond for you
The Ship is big as it accommodates 5200 passenger's so its not going to be everyone's cup of tea but the cabins are spacious and I ...
Well where do i start. When you say i am going on a cruise to the Caribean most people will say !WOW! Unfortunatly it was not!! The ship handles well the capacity except when it comes to the sun beds!! What a joke, i was on a holiday and not prepared to argue or wake up every morning at 6 so i could have a sunbed (very poor managment if you see any).
The food was between school diners and some ...
The holiday started with a flight on Tui Dreamliner which should have left at 11.10 am and took off at 12 noon due to fog at Gatwick. They served us free drinks just after take off including alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and tea and coffee. Then around an hour into the flight they served us lunch which was ok and you could have free wine with dinner. Bear in mind if you want to buy Duty Free on ...
First time cruisers and we had the best time. The ship is fabulous and our cabin was brilliant. It was a GC balcony on deck 9.
The booking system for restaurants worked fine and the food was magnificent.
The sunbed issue is irritating but we always found a chair.
There are some serious moaners about this ship but we are very well travelled and regret not cruising before, it wasn’t cheap ...
We wanted a trip to the Caribbean and this offered a visit to 2 islands we hadn’t been to before. However, we hadn’t realised that there were actually less port stops on this ship than on the smaller Brittania. So more sea days, with more people, and it seemed with less staff.
We should have given up when we had difficulty booking online because there was a fault in the website which threw ...
This was our first time on a p&o cruise, and the first time on such a large ship. We travelled from Manchester on a tui flight so a little lucky there. We had ordered a few trips prior to the cruise and when doing a last minute review before our departure found we had a new room on another deck. We had no communication from p&o so check the web prior to departure.
So with our writing a book we ...
The flight over to Barbados with Maleth airlines was terrible uncomfortable seats food disgusting a main course no starter or desert 1 drink on the 9 hour flight apparently they had run out !!
The toilets were not cleaned once during the journey.
The flight back was slightly better regarding food but still very uncomfortable.
Having cruised with P and O twice over the years and been very ...
We picked P&O because we went on Britannia 5 years ago and had a fantastic time. Since then, we’ve been on 10 cruises with different cruise lines.
The ship is beautiful and clean and the itineraries are great. However, the food is absolutely awful. If you want half decent food you have to pay for the restaurants. Even then they are just ok. I honestly think this is the first time I’ve cruised ...
This was our 6th cruise and 6th cruise line. We booked it because the ship (Arvia) was new (and large), but primarily because the itinerary visited a few places we had not been to before. Overall I would rate this as 3.5 out of 5.
The itinerary was 14 days from Bridgetown, Barbados visiting
Road Town, Tortola BVI
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Philipsburg, St. Maarten
St. John’s, ...