We were first time P&O passengers on the Aurora although we have sailed with other companies. What follows is our experience and is intended to review but also to answer questions other new P&Oers might have. Every cruise is unique and two people on the same ship at the same time can have a very different experience. So, if I have said something you do not agree with or dislike, please just accept ...
We booked on this itinerary for 2020 but we all know what happened then! We last sailed to eastern seaboard of Canada and the USA in 2005 on QE2 and thoroughly enjoyed it but our travelling companions preferred to stick to the Canada-only option (Arcadia was doing the Canada/USA itinerary this year). It was a major improvement on our 2005 experience as we got the colours of the 'Fall' just right, ...
From jellybean homes in Newfoundland to soaring skyscrapers in New York and from the colours of a New England autumn to blueberry pie and cream in Kennebunkport Maine, this is a cruise that ticks all the boxes.
THE SHIP
Service across Aurora was first class. With no waiting around in airports and a speedy check-in at Southampton, it’s no wonder cruise holidays are so popular. Once I had ...
Had never been to US ........ we have come to cruising quite late.......never thought it would be for us but we have loved those we have done (Baltic, Eastern Med and now this to NY and up as far as Quebec)
I read another review about this trip and would disagree on a number of points.
We always travel steerage! Always an inside cabin, because if rough at sea, I do not wish to see this. ...
We have just returned from a 24 night round trip cruise from Southampton to the USA and Canada which, although it was our 16th P&O cruise and our 5th on Aurora, was the longest cruise we have ever done. Overall, it was a very enjoyable cruise, but rather than review each of the 24 days, I have summarised the good points and not so good points, from our perspective.
GOOD POINTS
Good and ...
We loved the itinerary therefore we decided to book this 24 day cruise. The embarkation was quite muddled on arrival to the ship however we were allowed in our cabins quite early. Our mini suite was very spacious but also very tired and the bathroom had paint peeling from the twin hand basins and the bath ( which we never used). Our steward was Savior who was so professional and also very caring ...
We chose this cruise for the destinations, we have done lots of cruises but never cruised with P&O before but have friends who have so were going on their recommendations. The embarkation was very efficient at the Mayflower cruise terminal. When we entered the ship we were just directed in the vague direction of the lifts, unlike other cruise experiences where we have been shown to our cabin by ...
Embarkation well organised, onboard for late lunch. Deluxe balcony cabin very clean, plenty of space but needs decorating and new bath fitments. Food was consistently good both in meridian restaurant and Buffett. Cabin steward, waiters etc and reception all great. Toilets often out of service around ship which was a nuisance.
Headliners in the Palladium were fantastic, better than Broadway! ...
Hope you are prepared for this!
We started well, a very quick check in and cases already in cabin when we arrived. Windy and cold when we left so no real sail away party. Usual lifeboat drill, with cabin cards being checked to make sure everyone attended (a bit of a shambles in the theatre with some people who didn't show their card and never got asked for it). Then back to complete ...
Food and service was the poorest I have ever encountered in over 3 decades of cruising. Arcadia are obviously putting cost first and trying to attract a new breed of cruiser who are not that particular. The food in the MDR was more like you could expect in a budget holiday camp, I actually LOST weight on the cruise, The food in the self service was even worse. Our cabin was totally inadequate for ...