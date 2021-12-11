We chose this cruise as we love the Caribbean and it fit in to my work holidays. This was our first ever cruise so needless to say we were really excited about going. Not sure if we chose the wrong cruise (too many sea days in a row), if Covid had an impact or our expectations were just too high but I can honestly say we were underwhelmed. The port days and the organised excursions were ...
Since we came back I have already seen plenty of stinging reviews about mediocre food, expensive internet and cabins you can’t swing a cat in. Either these people should stick to their usual ‘premium’ cruise line (‘we normally cruise with x but decided to give P & O a try) or in fact they will never be satisfied whatever ship you put them on. I also think that some people chose this cruise without ...
Choose this cruise in 2020 as liked the itinerary and the idea of crossing Atlantic. Unknown to the joining 500 in Barbados on 18 & 19 March the ship already had Civif amongst guests who had finished Caribbean sector, the Crew especially waiting staff etc and booked Entertainment. Getting to ship however was like the Crystal Maze. Totally understand P&O wanting to create a safety bubble of guests ...
We chose this cruise (Barbados to Malta) because it seemed like the cruise of a lifetime & ship pictures were lovely.
We understandably had a PCR test and an airport antigen test before leaving the UK (Gatwick) to create a 'Covid bubble' i.e. only allowed to travel if results negative. This made us feel safe.
We got onboard on the evening of 18th March and the ship seemed to live up to ...
Joined a group of singles who were travelling on this cruise.
Great itinerary visiting Barbados Curaçao Aruba Saint Vincent Grenada St Lucia Saint Kitts Antigua and Saint Maarten.
Returned on Saturday 25th March.
Masks had to be worn on board except in dining. All very straightforward at airport and cruise excursions.
Warning-if you are a P&O traveller, the company requires an ...
We chose this cruise because of the Covid safety measures (Brits only) and the itinerary. We were so disappointed. The standard of food at night in the main dining room was bland and poorly executed. I would class it as 2-3*. Breakfast was fine, we only ate breakfast in the dining rooms and did not use the buffett. We had a few meals in the Glass House, this was a big improvement but should you ...
We had cruised on Azura in Jan 21 and it was so good we booked again. Manchester airport was a nightmare and it took 3 hours 40 min from bus drop off till we cleared security. mostly because of covid testing and not enough TUI check in staff. We had booked the Aspire lounge but had to walk briskly from security to the departure gate in time for boarding. £50 down the drain.
The check in etc ...
We chose this cruise some months back when it was thought covid was slowing. It was an itinerary we had done before on Britannia. This was Azura's 3rd cruise after cruises were suspended. Although not an official figure it was thought there were about 1600 on board - half capacity, and most notably the age demographic was far far lower than cruises I have been on, well done younger people ...
This was our first cruise with P&O, so was unsure what to expect. We chose this cruise for its itinerary - 9 Caribbean islands in 14 nights + overnight in Barbados. Whilst we absolutely loved our port days (Curacao and Bonaire are spectacular), we were very underwhelmed with Britannia.
First of all, why are there only two hot tubs on the ship? This seems like a bizarre design decision. On sea ...
Did the same cruise 3 yrs ago so good to be back. Surprised to find only 900 onboard but understandable. Interior lacked a bit of atmosphere if you didn't go at peak times (after 8.30 show, usually). Felt sorry for some of the artists because of this.
Plus point was no queues for dining rooms, where the food was very good. Service varied - generally good but sometimes slow and forgetful, even ...