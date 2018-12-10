We have been on many p and o cruises on various ships and really enjoyed them This ship is not for us you have to book dining for every meal on an app you download when you get on board. Even have to book entertainment in some cases but these were repeated a lot . Rooms only done once a day Think very short of staff or that’s how it seemed. This was supposed to be a Norwegian fiord’s cruise ...
Beautiful ship, couldn't fault it, staff lovely, cabins fantastic, brilliant entertainment. But- We did not go to the Fjords. We went to 3 x Norway ports. Due to high winds and rain on the one day IONA was due to go down the fjord to Olden it couldn't do it I think due to its size. I have previously been to the fjords twice in much worse weather and the ships been able to get in. I think this ...
A very fair review based on our actual experiences.
Biggest gripe. We chose this cruise to see the Fjords within Norway. The port of Olden was skipped completely due to 50mph winds. So although the cruise was advertised as “Norwegian Fjords” – we didn’t even get to see any with the skipping of the Olden port. The ship also did not cruise through Innvikfjorden NOR Nordfjord therefore we saw no ...
We wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords and thought the cruise sold as a Norwegian Fjord cruise would allow us to do that. What we got was a Norwegian coastal cruise with zero scenic fjords seen during the entire trip. After a first stop at Stavanger we were due to go to Olden and cruise by the scenic Fjords. Due to winds of 50 mph the Captain advised that we could not enter the Fjords and visit ...
My wife and I went on the Arcadia Christmas cruise to Norway and Denmark on 19th December 2019. We have not been on this ship before but have been on other P&O ships. I do not know how this ship gets bad reviews, mind you looking at some of the passengers I don't think they would enjoy anything.
The ship was clean and tidy and well decorated for Christmas. Yes there are a few paint chips and ...
We really enjoyed our 14 night cruise to the Baltic. We have cruised with Cunard, Celebrity and P&O in the past and Arcadia exceeded our expectations. Admittedly, the atrium doesn’t have the wow factor of other ships but it more than compensated in terms of friendliness and entertainment.
We found the food in the dining room consistently good both at lunch and dinner. The buffet could be very ...
This was a special holiday for us – my mum was 80 last year and always wanted to visit St Petersburg, but she won’t fly – so a Baltic cruise we thought would be ideal. This was our second cruise we had wanted to book the cruise to the Baltics last year but had left it late to book, as there was 3 of us and we couldn’t get a deal for a cabin for 3. Last year we went on a short cruise (6 days) with ...
Booked Select with Britannia, including coach transfers from Glasgow with Inter Cruises as a family of 4, kids are 13 & 10.
Journey down was excellent, coach was comfortable but could have done with wifi.
Had email to say we would be delayed getting on the ship so expected to be delayed but fortunately our coach driver just carried on and arrived at port on time and we got on ship just ...
We chose this cruise as a nice break before catering for a busy family Christmas. It is a while since we have been with P&O our last cruise on Aurora was to the fjords and lofoton island about 3 years ago which we loved. We have recently travelled several times with Princess HAL and celebrity. I know Aurora is due for another refit next year but we found our cabin A205 a mid ships balcony to be ...
Just back from the Christmas Market cruise to the Baltics, let's start with the positives.
The crew were absolutely fantastic, polite, efficient and humble in every area of the ship. Our cabin steward was exceptional and the waiting staff, especially in the bars were great.
The food was very good in the Alexandria restaurant and there was plenty of choice in the buffet, if not always to the ...