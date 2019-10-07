  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
P&O Australia Sydney (Australia) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
416 reviews

1-10 of 416 P&O Australia Sydney (Australia) Cruise Reviews

First Australian cruise departing from Sydney 2022

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
aussielil
10+ Cruises

As this was the first cruise after a two year break I booked this cruise on a whim and glad I did. The ship looked beautiful inside. The furniture and décor was bright and new looking. I think the ship may have been only 70% full due to Covid protocols which made it pleasant at the bars and much easier to find a seat to relax. We had lunch at Angelo's, Dragon Lady and Waterfront and ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Better than we anticipated

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
BIWOZ
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We have cruised with P&O Australia before, with mixed results, so we were a little hesitant about booking this cruise. But the price was outstanding and the OBC too good to refuse. Having just got off the Sun Princess a month before, we were immediately "at home" in our cabin (balcony, deck 11, forward). In fact, on waking up a couple of mornings I had to remind myself were on the Explorer and ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Australian open tennis cruise

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
sup surfing
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

went with this cruise as a good way off spending 2 days at the open ,as has been said the boat is getting old and in some places it shows but i was surprised overall there are a lot off areas to sit and have a drink etc. the staff do a great job some off the managment staff did not measure up they think there very inportant people the food i wood score c+ there were some very good things but some ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Better than expected

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
emdeme
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We needed a break after a very busy year and decided to try a cruise for the first time. Not being sure what to expect, and not being sure if we would enjoy it, we were very pleasantly surprised that there were plenty of places to escape the crowds on the ship, the Pacific Explorer. We are both 60 ish and travelled as a couple without any children. During the cruise (8 nights) we did not feel ...
Sail Date: January 2020

An okay experience

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
Smilingearth
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our family of 4 had a 5 nights cruise to Tasmania. Both the embarkation and disembarkation were quite smooth. The public area of the ship is nice, but the cabin shows its age. We had a inside cabin. This was the first time for me to be in an inside cabin, so can't compare with other ships, but to me it is really small and there was no room to store our suitcases. I enjoyed the food at Angelo, ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Not worth the money

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
drunkoncruisers
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Our group of friends found a good deal for a cruise and not many of us had been on one before so we took a shot at it. We found the rooms to be quite small but very clean and comfortable. Everything looked great at the start - the ship was pretty, seemed to be well kept/maintained, there seemed to be a large selection of food and activities. I'll start with the pros: The cruise offered free ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Perfect Cruise

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
cruiselover0312
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

My husband and I absolutely loved this ship. There were lots of entertainment and there was always something to do. If you are not into their activities, then you can spend your time eating at their amazing restaurants. The Pantry has plenty of options but the food in D Angelos and Dragon Lady and Waterfront are superb. 400 Gradi has awesome pizza and meats and cheeses but you need to pay. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Bounty Adventure..A True Adventure!

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
Alan McKenzie
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I chose this cruise because of it's Mutiny On The Bounty Theme,a chance to follow in the steps of Captain Bligh and visit Norfolk Island with a guest lecturer onboard. It did not disappoint in this regard,Rhonda Griffiths the lecturer was outstanding,add to this the rest of the entertainment put on by P&O and other than Music Cruises we have done,well done P&O. Boarding was late ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Disappointing cruise

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
wildlifewarrier
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was advertised as a Bounty Adventure, to follow the route taken by the mutineers from the Bounty after they put Bligh and some onto a whaling boat. We visited Norfolk Island, two places of Tonga including Nuku'alofa, three for Fij but only two were possible due to high winds for Dravuni Island, we were able to visit Port Denarau and Suva before our final stop at Noumea. We had a descendent ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Absolutely crap and a huge waste of money

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
fisherman4634
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We thought we would give a cruise a go for the first time and it was a huge waste of money and it was a stuff up right from the start. We didn't get the room we paid for and the day we got on board was very close to the day we were getting off. The room is no bigger than a jail cell and the bathroom you cant hardly move as it was that small.We went with a child and they hated it with a ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with children

