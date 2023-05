Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Aurora

The Aurora is a lovely ship. The facilities are excellent.The kids club "The Reef" was a real stand out for us as our children loved it and wanted to be there all the time it was open. The staff in the Reef were really wonderful with the children and the activities and programs kept them busy and happy. This really made the holiday such a good one for everyone in the family! We had a four berth ...