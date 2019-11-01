My daughter had been on Carnival and Princess Cruises. She wanted us all to go on one together. A lovely ship with the majority of staff that were just so friendly. Room decor a bit dated and the windows had obviously seen many days at sea so they looked dirty although they weren't. Very spacious, a/c worked great. It was the last voyage from Brisbane as it will remain in Melbourne for a bit of ...
Nice ship. A little tired looking. We we unable to book all the restaurants as we did not do it quick enough. Great entertainment. The dress up parties where a bit of a let down. Only some of the music went with the theme. The rest was your standard sift rock. If its a gatsby theme then play 30s and 40s music. We went to dance classes to be prepared.
Compared to my prior cruises ...
After 9 long cruises of 16 + days we wanted to do few short trips and thought the Australia Day cruise from Brisbane would be a great trip.
The rooms were excellent in size and were very neat, bathroom was awesome.
Unfortunately that is where it stops.
We wanted to try the alternate restaurants to the Waterfront but were told on the first night they were all booked out. The Waterfront was ...
We read all the negative reviews expecting this cruise to be substandard. This cruise was perfect, staff great. I have no idea what people complain about and wonder if there is an expectation beyond what people pay for. Service great, food in buffet and free restaurants average, but you get what you pay for. If people expect high quality food while travelling 7 days to 2 countries with five star ...
December 2019 cruise to PNG. Something different to see and well impressed. Be prepared for some negatives on the Aria. No chance of sleeping in as each day from 7.30 am an over enthusiastic crewman/ fitter excels in bashing ship metal with a mallet then spending ages grinding off bits with an angle grinder somewhere around deck 4 or 5 midships. Food generally good but suggest giving Angelos a ...
Chose this ship as going to PNG with friends. Most staff were very friendly and helpful however difficult to understand at times - especially announcements from the bridge. Food was very average - some dishes inedible. Bland. The scrambled eggs were like slop. Fruit had bad spots. If you wanted better quality food you had to pay. Salt Grill restaurant was outstanding but had to pay. Breakfast at ...
Me and the wife chose this cruise because the ship sailed from brisbane and we took our kids with us so it worked for us to sail on aria. As my review title stated good that p and o are getting rid of this ship in the next year or so its old and in need off a massive makeover rust everywhere on the ship the entire cruise maintenance was getting done cutting rust off the ship and repainting which ...
IN THIS REVIEW: Kids Club, Dining, On Board Credit, Pools, Comedy Shows, Shopping, Cabins, Service.
Being that it was our first time doing a cruise, we decided to do a weekend cruise for a feel.
What better way to do it than a comedy cruise which also advertised that it is kid friendly and suitable...
It is not kid friendly unfortunately.
Yes they have an on board kids club and the ...
I chose this cruise primarily because it was going to Papua New Guinea (PNG). It was a destination I always wanted to go to and this cruise certainly didn't disappoint.
Before I start on my own review, I like others take a read of the other reviews to see what others had to say. I noticed that for some a single negative experience would go onto colour their view of the entire cruise. There were ...
We booked this cruise for a 50th birthday. 4 girls shared a 4 berth room on deck 5 & 2 girls shared a balcony room. Embarkation was very smooth, recommend choosing the early embarkation time so you have time to familiarise yourself around the ship.
The 4 berth room was definitely quite crowded. Bearing in mind that ladies need to bring several different outfits to wear for the parties, evening ...