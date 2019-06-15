  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
P&O Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Port Vila
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
383 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 383 P&O Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

So bitterly disappointed

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MickNDaz 1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 9 long cruises of 16 + days we wanted to do few short trips and thought the Australia Day cruise from Brisbane would be a great trip. The rooms were excellent in size and were very neat, bathroom was awesome. Unfortunately that is where it stops. We wanted to try the alternate restaurants to the Waterfront but were told on the first night they were all booked out. The Waterfront was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Australian open tennis cruise

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
sup surfing
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

went with this cruise as a good way off spending 2 days at the open ,as has been said the boat is getting old and in some places it shows but i was surprised overall there are a lot off areas to sit and have a drink etc. the staff do a great job some off the managment staff did not measure up they think there very inportant people the food i wood score c+ there were some very good things but some ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Nice 3 day cruise with a stop at Eden

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
DarylD
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

To celebrate our 30th anniversary we decided to take a 3 day cruise which fitted in with work and having somebody to keep an eye on our kids while we are away. We had done a comedy cruise earlier in the year and had a great time so when the price and timing was right we booked. Embarkation, From getting to the overseas passenger terminal to sitting in the buffet eating lunch was no more ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Never again

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Det Retals
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our second cruise on this ship, the first was a disappointment as you will see in our previous review but we wanted to go to Cairns and couldn’t fly so it was Hobson’s choice. We had a balcony cabin which was a good size and quiet comfortable except for the bathroom which was a disaster. The shower was over a spa bath and impossible for anyone with even a minor disability to access, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Not Happy

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Robyn Arnold
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Hi, my husband and I and 2 friends boarded this cruise on the 13th August to the New Guinea Islands. My first disappointment was the fact that we could not take on a pack of bottled water or the usual 2 bottles of wine on baord, like we could on every other cruise. And our first thoughts as we headed towards the boat was how tired and dirty the boat looked. As the cruise sailed up the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Value for money and a good standard

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Steveoka
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always said we would not cruise with P&O Australia as it always receives such dismal reviews but they offered a cheap Auckland to Brisbane 4 night comedy cruise and we thought let’s try it as it is better than flying and if we hate it it is only 4 days, We have cruised all the cruise lines and over a 100 cruises so are the first to admit a little jaded and critical. Well we were impressed ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

You get what you pay for

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Ipreferprincess
First Time Cruiser • Age 100s

We chose the Great Barrier reef 10 night discovery in a balcony room. The positives Housekeeping and entertainment were good with no issues. There are a few negatives The food particularly in the pantry was bland and dry. No variety unless you like curry or a roast. The breakfast options were a bit better. The waiters never came to us to offer a drink, They clean tables only. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

What is that terrible smell ?

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ChesterLocksley
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was a Dark Mofo 6 night mid-winter escape to Hobart that caught my eye. To Tasmania in the middle of winter ? Yeah why not. I have fond memories of the Dawn Princess but not very good memories of some of P&O Australia's "new" (old) ships. I thought my experience on the Pacific Eden' inaugural trip from Fremantle to Sydney a couple of years ago would have cured me from every going near ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Never ending stench

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
barb0164
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have been on many cruises with various cruise line. This has been my 5th P & O and I must say after this trip I will never sail with P & O again. The cabins are so small that you don't even have room for your luggage when you empty it. Not even under the bed which is where you normally would store it. The entertainment was very average. The food was below standard except for the in 400 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Exploring P&O Sampler

Review for Pacific Explorer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
DOJO1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I booked this as a quick cheap getaway for a few days and it was pretty inexpensive. Embarkation and disembarkation were super easy, probably because customs wasn't involved. The condition of the ship was better than expected as I had read reviews that it had seen better days but it was very nice and no obvious signs of wear and tear and certainly better than some ships we have been on. Lots ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews for P&O Australia Ships
Pacific Aria Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Pacific Aria Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Pacific Eden Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Pacific Explorer Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Pacific Jewel Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
