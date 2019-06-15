After 9 long cruises of 16 + days we wanted to do few short trips and thought the Australia Day cruise from Brisbane would be a great trip.
The rooms were excellent in size and were very neat, bathroom was awesome.
Unfortunately that is where it stops.
We wanted to try the alternate restaurants to the Waterfront but were told on the first night they were all booked out. The Waterfront was ...
went with this cruise as a good way off spending 2 days at the open ,as has been said the boat is getting old and in some places it shows but i was surprised overall there are a lot off areas to sit and have a drink etc. the staff do a great job some off the managment staff did not measure up they think there very inportant people the food i wood score c+ there were some very good things but some ...
To celebrate our 30th anniversary we decided to take a 3 day cruise which fitted in with work and having somebody to keep an eye on our kids while we are away.
We had done a comedy cruise earlier in the year and had a great time so when the price and timing was right we booked.
Embarkation,
From getting to the overseas passenger terminal to sitting in the buffet eating lunch was no more ...
This was our second cruise on this ship, the first was a disappointment as you will see in our previous review but we wanted to go to Cairns and couldn’t fly so it was Hobson’s choice. We had a balcony cabin which was a good size and quiet comfortable except for the bathroom which was a disaster. The shower was over a spa bath and impossible for anyone with even a minor disability to access, the ...
Hi, my husband and I and 2 friends boarded this cruise on the 13th August to the New Guinea Islands. My first disappointment was the fact that we could not take on a pack of bottled water or the usual 2 bottles of wine on baord, like we could on every other cruise. And our first thoughts as we headed towards the boat was how tired and dirty the boat looked. As the cruise sailed up the ...
We always said we would not cruise with P&O Australia as it always receives such dismal reviews but they offered a cheap Auckland to Brisbane 4 night comedy cruise and we thought let’s try it as it is better than flying and if we hate it it is only 4 days,
We have cruised all the cruise lines and over a 100 cruises so are the first to admit a little jaded and critical.
Well we were impressed ...
We chose the Great Barrier reef 10 night discovery in a balcony room.
The positives
Housekeeping and entertainment were good with no issues.
There are a few negatives
The food particularly in the pantry was bland and dry. No variety unless you like curry or a roast. The breakfast options were a bit better.
The waiters never came to us to offer a drink, They clean tables only. On ...
It was a Dark Mofo 6 night mid-winter escape to Hobart that caught my eye.
To Tasmania in the middle of winter ? Yeah why not.
I have fond memories of the Dawn Princess but not very good memories of some of P&O Australia's "new" (old) ships. I thought my experience on the Pacific Eden' inaugural trip from Fremantle to Sydney a couple of years ago would have cured me from every going near ...
I have been on many cruises with various cruise line. This has been my 5th P & O and I must say after this trip I will never sail with P & O again.
The cabins are so small that you don't even have room for your luggage when you empty it. Not even under the bed which is where you normally would store it.
The entertainment was very average. The food was below standard except for the in 400 ...
I booked this as a quick cheap getaway for a few days and it was pretty inexpensive.
Embarkation and disembarkation were super easy, probably because customs wasn't involved.
The condition of the ship was better than expected as I had read reviews that it had seen better days but it was very nice and no obvious signs of wear and tear and certainly better than some ships we have been on. Lots ...