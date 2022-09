Review for Britannia to Eastern Mediterranean

Our first Mediterranean cruise in 4 years and it was superb. Here are the key points. The itinerary was brilliant. Loved every port, such beautiful cities visited: La Coruna, Valencia, Toulon (this replaced Marseille which I saw as an improvement...gorgeous beaches there), Barcelona, Alicante and Seville (from Cadiz). As it was in the summer holidays I was slightly concerned Britannia ...