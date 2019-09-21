The ship itself is very beautiful, well structured and cleaned! There are many public spaces available for guests, different bars and outside areas where people can stay and enjoy it with not so much crowd.
The staff is generally very nice - sometimes some of them are too indiscrete especially for solo travelers and this doesen't help to make people feel comfortable, this is something that must ...
Well....where to begin? So many occasions where my father was unable to access facilities due to being disabled that our cruise was just ruined and tui have been useless in replying to our issues. Firstly, we booked in store and the staff failed to give my father an accessible aircraft seat even though he was booked as disabled. Highly embarrassing for him, being manhandled into a seat by pulling ...
November 2019. Over the last decade, there has been something of a revival in interest and the number of people cruising, and sadly an equal number of operators providing substandard cruises.
Having cruised 8 timespreviously with P&O, NCL, and RCI, we decided a change was needed as the last P&O cruise we took two years ago nearly put us off cruising for life.
We booked the cruise 8 months ...
Ship was lovely and exceptionally cjean. Service was excellent. Food was great with a wide variety of choice. Entertainment was excellent and overall was excellent cruise! Waiters and cabin staff very courteous and friendly and really went out of their way to please you. Restaurant managers were excellent. We upgraded to premium drinks package but would recommend it. We noticed that other ...
First things first the food is disgusting,the service is really bad, the workers disturb you 24/7 with food/drink packages even in a middle of your dinner...
The cruise itself is cheap but everything else is expensive
Me and my wife got a reserved table (which cannot be changed) near 6 other strangers we don’t know
You have to wait for about 10 minutes for the lift to arrive
We got a ...
I`m just back from a week on Discovery 2 and wasn`t disappointed.
The ship was a lovely ship and the service was fantastic as I would expect from TUI.
People have moaned about the bar service, that just ain`t true as the service was second to none and this is my 6th cruise and I`ve seen bad bar service on other ships.
They even have wine and lager on tap in the Islands buffet area.
The ...
I have just returned from a 7 day Cosmopolitan Classic cruise around the Mediterranean on the Marella Discovery 2. This was my first cruise with my family which includes my husband, 27 year old daughter and my 86years old mother-in-law who finds it difficult to walk and needs a wheelchair. The ship was beautiful, very grand and our balcony rooms were clean and comfortable. The entertainment was ...
We chose this cruise as we had never done Portugal and Spain - we teamed up with a 3 night stay in Alcudia. From the first evening we were given cause to be disappointed, arriving for dinner at 7.15 to be told the restaurant was full and we were given a pager to come back in 40 minutes. On entering the restaurant it was evident there was a problem. Only half of the restaurant was being used - it ...
We decided to take our first cruise around the western med as we was both 40 and wanted to do something different and the excursions had some places we have always wanted to visit. We had our three year old daughter with us. From start to finish our holiday was wonderful the check in at the start the staff before the cruise and during the cruise are amazing and are a credit to tui. Plenty of fun ...
This review is well overdue, but My Husband and I have not stopped thinking about the wonderful cruise we had on the ( Marella Discovery 2) last September (Highlights Of The Mediterranean}
We were always apprehensive that we might not enjoy a cruise, worrying that it would not be for us, but can honestly say that this was our best holiday ever and cannot praise Marella Cruises and their Staff ...