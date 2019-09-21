Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We decided to take our first cruise around the western med as we was both 40 and wanted to do something different and the excursions had some places we have always wanted to visit. We had our three year old daughter with us. From start to finish our holiday was wonderful the check in at the start the staff before the cruise and during the cruise are amazing and are a credit to tui. Plenty of fun ...