Palma de Mallorca (Majorca) to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

3.8
318 reviews

318 reviews

Very charming ship - some services need improvement!

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
GEGE15
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The ship itself is very beautiful, well structured and cleaned! There are many public spaces available for guests, different bars and outside areas where people can stay and enjoy it with not so much crowd. The staff is generally very nice - sometimes some of them are too indiscrete especially for solo travelers and this doesen't help to make people feel comfortable, this is something that must ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Noble Caledonia Hebridean Sky Voyage from Mallorca to Malta 19 Sep – 4 Oct 2021

Review for Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia) to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Host Jazzbeau
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 23rd cruise, but the first on Noble Caledonia. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming website: www.noble-caledonia.co.uk The bottom line is that this cruise delivered, and Noble Caledonia is highly recommended to anyone who cruises for itinerary. Because Noble Caledonia is little known in the US and on Cruise Critic, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Disability disaster

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
anndunkley
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Well....where to begin? So many occasions where my father was unable to access facilities due to being disabled that our cruise was just ruined and tui have been useless in replying to our issues. Firstly, we booked in store and the staff failed to give my father an accessible aircraft seat even though he was booked as disabled. Highly embarrassing for him, being manhandled into a seat by pulling ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

A genuine disappointment

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Graham Kidd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

November 2019. Over the last decade, there has been something of a revival in interest and the number of people cruising, and sadly an equal number of operators providing substandard cruises. Having cruised 8 timespreviously with P&O, NCL, and RCI, we decided a change was needed as the last P&O cruise we took two years ago nearly put us off cruising for life. We booked the cruise 8 months ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Excellent

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jackieleebonnie123
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Ship was lovely and exceptionally cjean. Service was excellent. Food was great with a wide variety of choice. Entertainment was excellent and overall was excellent cruise! Waiters and cabin staff very courteous and friendly and really went out of their way to please you. Restaurant managers were excellent. We upgraded to premium drinks package but would recommend it. We noticed that other ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Never again

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Billzo
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

First things first the food is disgusting,the service is really bad, the workers disturb you 24/7 with food/drink packages even in a middle of your dinner... The cruise itself is cheap but everything else is expensive Me and my wife got a reserved table (which cannot be changed) near 6 other strangers we don’t know You have to wait for about 10 minutes for the lift to arrive We got a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Very enjoyable

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
jimbob2
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I`m just back from a week on Discovery 2 and wasn`t disappointed. The ship was a lovely ship and the service was fantastic as I would expect from TUI. People have moaned about the bar service, that just ain`t true as the service was second to none and this is my 6th cruise and I`ve seen bad bar service on other ships. They even have wine and lager on tap in the Islands buffet area. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bmistry
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I have just returned from a 7 day Cosmopolitan Classic cruise around the Mediterranean on the Marella Discovery 2. This was my first cruise with my family which includes my husband, 27 year old daughter and my 86years old mother-in-law who finds it difficult to walk and needs a wheelchair. The ship was beautiful, very grand and our balcony rooms were clean and comfortable. The entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Perfect

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Donnydubster
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Hi all , first of all I am not a good writer . Me and my wife booked a late deal with tui , we have never been on a cruise before ! But recently we have talked a lot about going on a short trip to test the waters as they say , we decided to book our holiday at Meadowhall shopping centre tui travel agent , luckily we had a very well informed sales woman who knew everything to know , she was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great Cuise

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jo likes to cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have to reply to a previous poor review I sailed for first time with Tui having previously sailed with many other cruise lines.The professionalism and dedication of the crew was excellent.The embarking procedure was quick and efficient.The boat and cabin very good we had and inside cabin 6591 .The food in all sections was good the staff very helpful .Entertainment was varied and of a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

