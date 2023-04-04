We were a family group of 10 people, ranging in ages 4 to 74. Costa brought cruising to a very low level indeed and left us with a bitter taste of rip-off. Please bear in mind that the older couple has been taking cruising vacations for 42 years, so are not green travellers. On a very basic level, Costa does NOT even provide a free glass of water - only at breakfast and lunch meal times - & ...
As a family we have cruised before with TUI, Royal Caribbean and Princess; this cruise was a trial mini cruise on MSC to see how they compared as we keep seeing some great deals being offered. We booked 3 cabins, all with drinks packages (3 adults, 2 teens).
We embarked at Palma, Mallorca after a night in a great hotel at Can Pastilla, the Hotel Helios (can highly recommend - has an ...
Our stateroom was a good size there were 3 of us staying in it, it never felt cramped. Enough wardrobe space and balcony was adequate. We asked for more pillows and got them. We asked for help connecting to WiFi customer services had it connected in minutes. My son (16) used it non stop and never complained about it being slow. I just used my roaming data as we were nearly always close enough to ...
I am just now reading the reviews and ugh I have to say I agree with the bad ones. So... I was not going to write this review. I first contacted Costa via email with my post cruise concerns to see if they would address any of them and they did not, so hence the below. By the way, COSTA is a nightmare to reach. If you email them expect to wait a week at least for an answer. If you call them ...
We jumped on the cruise as the temprature was to warm in Mallorca. We tried the most upgraded class available which was Aurea as this should have priorities. When embarking the ship - no pri. Only pri for extra cost was free seating time during dinner. My daughter has nut allergy and we ate at the specialty restaurant and informed. They served dessert with nuts and we needed to give treatment on ...
We started from Mallorca. The liner stopped not where it was indicated on the tickets and we ran for an hour under the hot sun to be in time.
The first 5 days were normal. Nothing remarkable. The pools were really full, it was impossible to swim because of the crowd of people. The ship is not designed for such a number of people.
On the 5th day at dinner, my boyfriend was served raw steak ...
First time cruisers, wife booked it for my birthday!
I would like to firstly like to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh our English speaking rep onboard for making our cruise a memorable one and going the extra mile to help us!
A really big thanks goes to all the crew and workers on the Diadema, they were brilliant!
Admittedly the vessel is getting a bit old and tired but very clean and ...
First off, I think I owe the previous reviewers an apology! We sailed with Costa previously some years ago and felt very comfortable being English speakers and enjoyed spending time with our European counterparts, we felt that things couldn't be that different and perhaps it was just people not really used to being surrounded by the European Culture. However once boarding we soon realised that ...
Overall I would give the ship a 3 out of 5 and with a few quick wins could easily be a 4. The ship looks impressive internally but little things like the sun loungers need replacing ,, plenty of them but showing wear and tear.
The food overall is really good in the MDR and the Mediterranean night especially worthy of a mention. Staff are attentive and very friendly and any requests dealt with ...
I've sailed NCL, Princess and MSC.
Like MSC, I didn't go with high expectations based on reviews. The trick is to go with low expectations and then you won't be disappointed!
The truth is you can't pay Costa money and expect NCL quality. Value for money wise - I thought it was very good.
Good points:
Ship facilities (relatively new ship, clean throughout, nothing looked ...