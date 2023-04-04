  • Newsletter
Palma de Mallorca (Majorca) to France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
54 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 54 Palma de Mallorca (Majorca) to France Cruise Reviews

Very disappointing.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

Never Again Costa Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were a family group of 10 people, ranging in ages 4 to 74. Costa brought cruising to a very low level indeed and left us with a bitter taste of rip-off. Please bear in mind that the older couple has been taking cruising vacations for 42 years, so are not green travellers. On a very basic level, Costa does NOT even provide a free glass of water - only at breakfast and lunch meal times - & ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

First MSC Cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaview

MrsDigitrac
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As a family we have cruised before with TUI, Royal Caribbean and Princess; this cruise was a trial mini cruise on MSC to see how they compared as we keep seeing some great deals being offered. We booked 3 cabins, all with drinks packages (3 adults, 2 teens). We embarked at Palma, Mallorca after a night in a great hotel at Can Pastilla, the Hotel Helios (can highly recommend - has an ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Could not fault, don't understand other negative

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaview

Lovedgenoa
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our stateroom was a good size there were 3 of us staying in it, it never felt cramped. Enough wardrobe space and balcony was adequate. We asked for more pillows and got them. We asked for help connecting to WiFi customer services had it connected in minutes. My son (16) used it non stop and never complained about it being slow. I just used my roaming data as we were nearly always close enough to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

Iceland Guy
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I am just now reading the reviews and ugh I have to say I agree with the bad ones. So... I was not going to write this review. I first contacted Costa via email with my post cruise concerns to see if they would address any of them and they did not, so hence the below. By the way, COSTA is a nightmare to reach. If you email them expect to wait a week at least for an answer. If you call them ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Big disappointment. Lots of promises, almost all broken

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaview

ThorNorway
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We jumped on the cruise as the temprature was to warm in Mallorca. We tried the most upgraded class available which was Aurea as this should have priorities. When embarking the ship - no pri. Only pri for extra cost was free seating time during dinner. My daughter has nut allergy and we ate at the specialty restaurant and informed. They served dessert with nuts and we needed to give treatment on ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with children

Never again. Poisoned for a birthday

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaview

qwerty1234567
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

We started from Mallorca. The liner stopped not where it was indicated on the tickets and we ran for an hour under the hot sun to be in time. The first 5 days were normal. Nothing remarkable. The pools were really full, it was impossible to swim because of the crowd of people. The ship is not designed for such a number of people. On the 5th day at dinner, my boyfriend was served raw steak ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

BIG 60th Birthday

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

Stevie25763
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First time cruisers, wife booked it for my birthday! I would like to firstly like to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh our English speaking rep onboard for making our cruise a memorable one and going the extra mile to help us! A really big thanks goes to all the crew and workers on the Diadema, they were brilliant! Admittedly the vessel is getting a bit old and tired but very clean and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Not all bad but the little nuances build up

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

agibbs
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

First off, I think I owe the previous reviewers an apology! We sailed with Costa previously some years ago and felt very comfortable being English speakers and enjoyed spending time with our European counterparts, we felt that things couldn't be that different and perhaps it was just people not really used to being surrounded by the European Culture. However once boarding we soon realised that ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with children

Good but plenty scope for improvement

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaview

SailorSamtheman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall I would give the ship a 3 out of 5 and with a few quick wins could easily be a 4. The ship looks impressive internally but little things like the sun loungers need replacing ,, plenty of them but showing wear and tear. The food overall is really good in the MDR and the Mediterranean night especially worthy of a mention. Staff are attentive and very friendly and any requests dealt with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

The Good and the Bad!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

fowler9
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I've sailed NCL, Princess and MSC. Like MSC, I didn't go with high expectations based on reviews. The trick is to go with low expectations and then you won't be disappointed! The truth is you can't pay Costa money and expect NCL quality. Value for money wise - I thought it was very good. Good points: Ship facilities (relatively new ship, clean throughout, nothing looked ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Ocean View Stateroom

