Great itinerary so made the mistake of booking it was good value but this came at a cost
Embarkation very disorganised and their party company used at horizon terminal were Apalling no crowd management and all running late with 4 queues and not doing in order of priority
When finally on board room great and cabin steward great and couldn’t do enough
Food poor and quality better in buffet ...
This was our 23rd cruise, but the first on Noble Caledonia. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming website: www.noble-caledonia.co.uk
The bottom line is that this cruise delivered, and Noble Caledonia is highly recommended to anyone who cruises for itinerary.
Because Noble Caledonia is little known in the US and on Cruise Critic, I ...
Ship was lovely and exceptionally cjean. Service was excellent. Food was great with a wide variety of choice. Entertainment was excellent and overall was excellent cruise! Waiters and cabin staff very courteous and friendly and really went out of their way to please you. Restaurant managers were excellent. We upgraded to premium drinks package but would recommend it. We noticed that other ...
November 2019. Over the last decade, there has been something of a revival in interest and the number of people cruising, and sadly an equal number of operators providing substandard cruises.
Having cruised 8 timespreviously with P&O, NCL, and RCI, we decided a change was needed as the last P&O cruise we took two years ago nearly put us off cruising for life.
We booked the cruise 8 months ...
Well....where to begin? So many occasions where my father was unable to access facilities due to being disabled that our cruise was just ruined and tui have been useless in replying to our issues. Firstly, we booked in store and the staff failed to give my father an accessible aircraft seat even though he was booked as disabled. Highly embarrassing for him, being manhandled into a seat by pulling ...
First things first the food is disgusting,the service is really bad, the workers disturb you 24/7 with food/drink packages even in a middle of your dinner...
The cruise itself is cheap but everything else is expensive
Me and my wife got a reserved table (which cannot be changed) near 6 other strangers we don’t know
You have to wait for about 10 minutes for the lift to arrive
We got a ...
I have just returned from a 7 day Cosmopolitan Classic cruise around the Mediterranean on the Marella Discovery 2. This was my first cruise with my family which includes my husband, 27 year old daughter and my 86years old mother-in-law who finds it difficult to walk and needs a wheelchair. The ship was beautiful, very grand and our balcony rooms were clean and comfortable. The entertainment was ...
I`m just back from a week on Discovery 2 and wasn`t disappointed.
The ship was a lovely ship and the service was fantastic as I would expect from TUI.
People have moaned about the bar service, that just ain`t true as the service was second to none and this is my 6th cruise and I`ve seen bad bar service on other ships.
They even have wine and lager on tap in the Islands buffet area.
The ...
I have to reply to a previous poor review I sailed for first time with Tui having previously sailed with many other cruise lines.The professionalism and dedication of the crew was excellent.The embarking procedure was quick and efficient.The boat and cabin very good we had and inside cabin 6591 .The food in all sections was good the staff very helpful .Entertainment was varied and of a good ...
Hi all , first of all I am not a good writer .
Me and my wife booked a late deal with tui , we have never been on a cruise before ! But recently we have talked a lot about going on a short trip to test the waters as they say , we decided to book our holiday at Meadowhall shopping centre tui travel agent , luckily we had a very well informed sales woman who knew everything to know , she was ...