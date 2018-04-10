We were staying in cabin on the 11th floor with infinity ocean view boarded at Palmero with fantastica experience.
Issue 1: They do not clean you window. We were stuck with a dirty window for 5 days without anyone cleaning. When you complaint the room attendant say she promise they will clean on the next day. When next day comes they do not clean them. The window is dirty from them cleaning ...
Was booked by our travel agent. What a nightmare. The first night in restaurant we were told there was only one English menu and no wine list as we had to order by the app on our phone as of the next night. As I am the only one with a phone it was very difficult after a very rude waiter and a lot of complaining they said we could order from a paper menu. Went to breakfast in the dining room and ...
I wouldn't consider going on another MSC cruise even if you paid me. The entire experience was dreadful, reminiscent of constant 'hurry up and wait.' However, the pinnacle of disappointment was on the last day. We were rudely awakened by staff at 6:45 AM, demanding we vacate our cabin by 7:30 AM to facilitate room turnovers. Then, we endured a torturous four-hour wait in line on the boat just to ...
We had a great cruise last October with MSC orchestra. So we're really pleased to be able to book the seashore as it is their newest boat. Such a shame that our experience was not a good one. If we had not had a good experience before with MSC we would not book with then again
The service in all of the bars we tried was extremely slow and waiters were not making eye contact and looking for ...
When the profit is the only thing... The room smells bad for the cruise duration and they didn't manage to resolve it. The ship is almost all cabin to maximize the profit and it ended that we had to stay in line for everything, especially the buffet, a nightmare. The staff is not efficient, you have to struggle to find a waiter to make an order and we had to call to have the room cleaned ...
We loved the itinerary of this cruise commencing in Sardinia. We had read negative reviews before departure but we couldn't have had a better experience. Balcony cabin (which was serviced twice a day) was excellent exceptionally clean, as was the whole ship, beautiful, well equiped and stylish. The food was very good in the Villa Rosa restaurant service was amazing and I was pleased with veggie ...
The ship is stunning, the crew was very attentive and friendly, the food was magnificent....fresh pasta, homemade gelato...everything was amazing. I loved it so much w3 are sailing on msc again in October. The only con was some of the rude passengers, but I guess that is because Europeans culture is different form American. The shows were beautiful, just the right amount of time, not too long. ...
If you want to have a quiet drink, enjoy the entertainment, relax by the pool or enjoy fine dining, this cruise is NOT for you.
We have been on many cruises and chose MSC because we incorrectly thought it was a level of luxury and service about the average - WRONG!!
This was the worst cruise we have ever been on, avoid this cruise ship.
NOISE: Our biggest issue was the extreme level of ...
I have been on royal caribean ,celebrity ,azamara princess and carnival . This is my first review here .Divina is a little too busy for me lots of non english speakers which is not a problem for me but it does make for a different experience.food was ok buffet a bit manic pool area very busy it takes a little longer to get served at some of the bars .our room was pretty good at the back of the ...
I will start by saying the Meraviglia is just a stunning ship. So modern and beautiful, and she has so many spaces I adore such as the indoor pool and the galleria. I have a very unlikely hope that MSC will sell her to another line so we can cruise her again! As sadly, this was our first and will be our last MSC cruise.
First I will address the positives. As mentioned, the ship is 5 star ...