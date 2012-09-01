When the profit is the only thing... The room smells bad for the cruise duration and they didn't manage to resolve it. The ship is almost all cabin to maximize the profit and it ended that we had to stay in line for everything, especially the buffet, a nightmare. The staff is not efficient, you have to struggle to find a waiter to make an order and we had to call to have the room cleaned ...
We loved the itinerary of this cruise commencing in Sardinia. We had read negative reviews before departure but we couldn't have had a better experience. Balcony cabin (which was serviced twice a day) was excellent exceptionally clean, as was the whole ship, beautiful, well equiped and stylish. The food was very good in the Villa Rosa restaurant service was amazing and I was pleased with veggie ...
The ship is stunning, the crew was very attentive and friendly, the food was magnificent....fresh pasta, homemade gelato...everything was amazing. I loved it so much w3 are sailing on msc again in October. The only con was some of the rude passengers, but I guess that is because Europeans culture is different form American. The shows were beautiful, just the right amount of time, not too long. ...
If you want to have a quiet drink, enjoy the entertainment, relax by the pool or enjoy fine dining, this cruise is NOT for you.
We have been on many cruises and chose MSC because we incorrectly thought it was a level of luxury and service about the average - WRONG!!
This was the worst cruise we have ever been on, avoid this cruise ship.
NOISE: Our biggest issue was the extreme level of ...
I have been on royal caribean ,celebrity ,azamara princess and carnival . This is my first review here .Divina is a little too busy for me lots of non english speakers which is not a problem for me but it does make for a different experience.food was ok buffet a bit manic pool area very busy it takes a little longer to get served at some of the bars .our room was pretty good at the back of the ...
I will start by saying the Meraviglia is just a stunning ship. So modern and beautiful, and she has so many spaces I adore such as the indoor pool and the galleria. I have a very unlikely hope that MSC will sell her to another line so we can cruise her again! As sadly, this was our first and will be our last MSC cruise.
First I will address the positives. As mentioned, the ship is 5 star ...
The only positive thing that we found is the ship itself. (decoration etc)
Everything else was very very poor.
We bought the all inclusive drink package in the msc usa website over a month in advance, as it was charged from my bank account, I didnt worry about anything.
The surprise came on our first day of cruise, when nobody could find our package! The only thing that we were told for ...
My elderly mother has always wanted to go on a cruise and so she finally decided to go on one and bring her two children along and her grandchildren. She chose MSC because all of her friends had persuaded her to as they described it as 'wonderful'.
When we finally got to the port in Palermo went queued up for ages to register ourselves and to get our bags sent to our rooms. As soon as we got ...
It wasn't what I had heard of and what I had expected. In the pool areas there was no control, and organisation. To go in the spa, you had to wait a long time because the people stayed in there for about an 1 hour, and children would occupy the spa and they weren't allowed to go in. At Palma we paid for the shuttle bus, and because weather they suspended the service and we didn't use it after we ...
Overall a pleasant trip. Food was very good and room was nice. Unfortunately we traveled at a time of severe unrest in the Middle East. My wife and I visited Tunis and later that same day they had a riot (Sept 11, 2012), Marseille where they had a demonstration, and Barcelona where they had strikes(I think over austerity). It certainly wasn't MSC's fault but heck, I'm paying for excitement I ...