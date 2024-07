Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Artemis

We cruised with overseas Adventure Travel and loved the ship. The food on board really emphasized the food of the region, and the chef was delightful. He really cared that people liked what he served. The cabin was nicer than expected. It was very well designed and comfortable. We had a small balcony-we were traveling in March and it was cool so we didn’t use it as much as we would ...