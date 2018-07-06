Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oslo to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 Oslo to Europe River Cruise Reviews

I doubt that I return to Oceania

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
cdfev
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

My wife and I are fairly seasoned travelers and have been on over 20 cruises (both ocean going and river). This is our first time on a "premium" cruise line although we have been on most of the main stream lines. The cruise fare was three times more than what we pay for the main stream lines but we were with friends and opted to splurge. I expected an upgrade in service and some degree of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Baltic cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
Shipahoy2018
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We initially selected this cruise back in 2019, based on the itinerary especially calling into St Petersburg for 2 nights, but of course this was cancelled. The ports were varied from great ( Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki,Talinn) to average(Riga, Gdansk, due to the excursion, an hour on the bus and very limiting time and a lot of guide talk) to not so good at all- Aarhus and Kotka. Visby was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

It doesn't get any better than this!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
Events777
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Honestly, I choose Seven Seas because of the business class airfare being included. This ship is so beautiful! I haven't been on all cruise ships so i don't know but I would guess this is the most beautiful ship on the Seas. The employees (service) is five star. The food amazing and the cabin, how can I even begin to explain how beautiful our cabin was. So much storage, no way could we use ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Great until the last day

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
hughesp1028
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have taken 3 different cruises with Regent. The past two were very memorable, as was this one until the final day on board. The first days of this cruise experience were similar to our past cruises. Staff was very friendly. The dining experience breakfast thru dinner was great. The cabin we were in was amazing. We chose the Grand Suite because of the additional space and amenities ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Regent Met Then Exceeded Our Expectations

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
llam
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After reading reviews about this ship we were eager to experience it for ourselves. Regent Seven Seas exceeded our expectations from our first phone call to the company. All our questions were answered and desires met. From first contact we were impressed with the efficiency in meeting and exceeding our expectations. The ship is a floating work of Art and engineering masterpiece. Pictures of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Ship is fantastic.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
vera720
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Have sailed with Regent several times and this was one of the best. Really enjoyed that we went to very different and more undiscovered ports. In two of the new ports it was apparent they don't see many ships and we had local marching bands presenting farewell band sendoffs. Crew is very well trained and very helpful Food was very varied and excellent. . The new approach to French food ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Oslo to Europe River
Oslo to Europe River Seven Seas Explorer Cruise Reviews
Oslo to Europe River Seven Seas Explorer Cruise Reviews
Oslo to Europe River Sirena Cruise Reviews
Oslo to Europe River Marina Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.