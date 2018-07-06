Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Sirena

My wife and I are fairly seasoned travelers and have been on over 20 cruises (both ocean going and river). This is our first time on a "premium" cruise line although we have been on most of the main stream lines. The cruise fare was three times more than what we pay for the main stream lines but we were with friends and opted to splurge. I expected an upgrade in service and some degree of ...