Oslo to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
32 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 32 Oslo to Europe Cruise Reviews

Baltic cruise

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Shipahoy2018
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We initially selected this cruise back in 2019, based on the itinerary especially calling into St Petersburg for 2 nights, but of course this was cancelled. The ports were varied from great ( Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki,Talinn) to average(Riga, Gdansk, due to the excursion, an hour on the bus and very limiting time and a lot of guide talk) to not so good at all- Aarhus and Kotka. Visby was ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Most disappointing expedition I have ever taken

Review for Roald Amundsen to Europe - All

User Avatar
oregonchart
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I traveled with Hurtigruten on the Midnotsol to Antarctica. It was such a wonderful experience, I couldn't wait to travel with them again. This time to the Arctic. I booked this trip 18 months in advance. It took 3 days of travel to reach the ship and the trip cost more than my first house but it didn't matter. I wanted to go to the Arctic and have a chance to see the Eastern Greenland National ...
Sail Date: July 2019

The Captain Set The Tone, Showing Us Norway Through His Eyes

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
aerobee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Azamara folk are incredibly loyal and proud of their ship, and that’s just the guests! (Well, the staff are loyal and proud too). This was our first Azamara cruise, so I’m barely qualified to write this review, surrounded as we were by guests cruising Azamara for their fifth, tenth, even twentieth time in its ten-year history. The Captain set the tone, sociable, warm, and happy to show us ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great until the last day

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All

User Avatar
hughesp1028
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have taken 3 different cruises with Regent. The past two were very memorable, as was this one until the final day on board. The first days of this cruise experience were similar to our past cruises. Staff was very friendly. The dining experience breakfast thru dinner was great. The cabin we were in was amazing. We chose the Grand Suite because of the additional space and amenities ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Regent Met Then Exceeded Our Expectations

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All

User Avatar
llam
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After reading reviews about this ship we were eager to experience it for ourselves. Regent Seven Seas exceeded our expectations from our first phone call to the company. All our questions were answered and desires met. From first contact we were impressed with the efficiency in meeting and exceeding our expectations. The ship is a floating work of Art and engineering masterpiece. Pictures of ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

It doesn't get any better than this!

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All

User Avatar
Events777
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Honestly, I choose Seven Seas because of the business class airfare being included. This ship is so beautiful! I haven't been on all cruise ships so i don't know but I would guess this is the most beautiful ship on the Seas. The employees (service) is five star. The food amazing and the cabin, how can I even begin to explain how beautiful our cabin was. So much storage, no way could we use ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Ship is fantastic.

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All

User Avatar
vera720
10+ Cruises

Have sailed with Regent several times and this was one of the best. Really enjoyed that we went to very different and more undiscovered ports. In two of the new ports it was apparent they don't see many ships and we had local marching bands presenting farewell band sendoffs. Crew is very well trained and very helpful Food was very varied and excellent. . The new approach to French food ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Traveled with children

Luxury with some major limitations

Review for Crystal Symphony to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jemfields
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This review is only highlighting two major problems that Crystal has had with its policies for the ships. 1. Children are only looked after by kids club care while a parent is onboard. - If both parents (Authorized person) leave to go on a shore trip they MUST take the kids with them - Noting that a number of the shore trips are not for children - 2. The only compromise is to have a staff ...
Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Large Picture Window (limited view)

Traveled with children

Great introduction to the North Atlantic

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Vasterborg
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Solely because of the itineraries and the size of the ship. We had always wanted to visit Norway, the islands of the North Atlantic and Iceland. The two back to back cruises provided a wonderful introduction the the geography and history of this part of the world. The insight into Viking history and culture was especially interesting. The ship was very comfortable and the hotel staff were ...
Sail Date: June 2017

A Trip to Remember

Review for Viking Sea to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lbeekman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my third Viking Cruise. I love the ship, ports, friendly staff, excellent cuisine. I could go on and on. I just keep coming back for more. Embarkation was well organized and efficient. Love Port Talks. Attend as many as possible. Those not attended were watched on the video feed. The ship was beautiful. It was well maintained and staff were always cleaning, painting scuffed ...
Sail Date: August 2016

