Review for Marina to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: September 2022
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Roald Amundsen to Europe - All
Sail Date: July 2019
Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2019
Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom
Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All
Sail Date: July 2018
Cabin Type: Grand Suite
Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All
Sail Date: July 2018
Cabin Type: Superior Suite
Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All
Sail Date: July 2018
Cabin Type: Superior Suite
Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - All
Sail Date: July 2018
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Traveled with children
Review for Crystal Symphony to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: July 2017
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Large Picture Window (limited view)
Traveled with children
Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea
Sail Date: June 2017
Review for Viking Sea to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: August 2016