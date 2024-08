Review for a Arctic Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

Just returning from Iceland intensive cruise and were very pleased with the trip. All of the Azamara ships are old but they are well maintained. I am sure if you looked for it you could spot areas which could be improved but we don’t approach a holiday in that way and didn’t see anything we were unhappy about. As appears in most reviews cabins are on the small side and so is the shower room. ...