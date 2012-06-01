  • Newsletter
Oslo to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
20 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 20 Oslo to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Baltic cruise

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Shipahoy2018
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We initially selected this cruise back in 2019, based on the itinerary especially calling into St Petersburg for 2 nights, but of course this was cancelled. The ports were varied from great ( Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki,Talinn) to average(Riga, Gdansk, due to the excursion, an hour on the bus and very limiting time and a lot of guide talk) to not so good at all- Aarhus and Kotka. Visby was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

The Captain Set The Tone, Showing Us Norway Through His Eyes

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
aerobee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Azamara folk are incredibly loyal and proud of their ship, and that’s just the guests! (Well, the staff are loyal and proud too). This was our first Azamara cruise, so I’m barely qualified to write this review, surrounded as we were by guests cruising Azamara for their fifth, tenth, even twentieth time in its ten-year history. The Captain set the tone, sociable, warm, and happy to show us ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Luxury with some major limitations

Review for Crystal Symphony to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jemfields
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This review is only highlighting two major problems that Crystal has had with its policies for the ships. 1. Children are only looked after by kids club care while a parent is onboard. - If both parents (Authorized person) leave to go on a shore trip they MUST take the kids with them - Noting that a number of the shore trips are not for children - 2. The only compromise is to have a staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Large Picture Window (limited view)

Traveled with children

Great introduction to the North Atlantic

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Vasterborg
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Solely because of the itineraries and the size of the ship. We had always wanted to visit Norway, the islands of the North Atlantic and Iceland. The two back to back cruises provided a wonderful introduction the the geography and history of this part of the world. The insight into Viking history and culture was especially interesting. The ship was very comfortable and the hotel staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

The best ship on the seas!!If You love beauty, go on Viking. Your jaw will drop.

Review for Viking Sea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
kathhu
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It could not have been MORE wonderful! The ship is simply spectacular! The food was fantastic. Every area of the boat was beautiful. I am affected by beauty and this made me so excited that the love for it was almost painful. My favorite was the Explorers Lounge.. at the bow of the ship, with glass all around, sides and ceiling, so it felt completely open to the vast panoramas of nature and sky, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Its soul less with terrible guest services.

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rmehta
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Europe, of course is great as always Good and comfortable ship with generally good food and entertainment. Guest services is abysmal. Boarded at Oslo. It was raining and no one from the ship came to get the approx 12 of us. The port authorities then took pity on us and allowed us onto the boarding area but the ship guys just wouldn't let us in and made us stand in the rain waiting for ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Northern Jewels

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Annapolis, Becky
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous Cruise! We loved our destinations, excursions provided through Oceania, and food. Yes, we're the type of guest, once in port, to get off the boat immediately and run till the sun goes down. We don't expect to be entertained, just clean sheets and great food. Although, I must say that it was a surprise to have a welcome back party waiting, with a band playing, on our return ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Great Food & Service

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jerseyshorecentral
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. We got to see a lot of countries and went to cities we really wanted to see. The staff were wonderful and very accommodating. The food in all the restaurants were wonderful - the Grand dining room, Italian and Steak restaurants. The afternoon tea was nice with music. The internet was slow and you can only use one device at a time. It was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Good but isn't Antarctica

Review for Silver Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ahp2123
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We took the 14-cruise, which started with a charter flight from Oslo to Longyearben, and included Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland. Although we received numerous extreme warnings from Silversea about how luggage limitations would be strictly enforced on the charter flight to Longyearben, none of the warnings turned out to be true. We were told that under no circumstances could we have more than one ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2014

Family cruise to Northern Europe/Russia

Review for Vision of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
LovetoSkiCopper
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Took a family cruise out of Oslo, Norway to St. Petersburg, Russia, Tallin, Estonia and Copenhagen, Denmark. Overall we were happy with RCL (it's our 3rd cruise with them), the ship and the services that they provided so we will most likely cruise with them again. As usual, the Adventure Ocean kids' club was a huge hit with our kids. Only a couple of things that I wanted to mention. 1) We ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2012

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Traveled with children

