  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Oslo to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
8 reviews

Filters

1-8 of 8 Oslo to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Wonderful trip Artic In Depth

Review for Scenic Eclipse to Arctic

User Avatar
Antjo3
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After initial difficulties over travel arrangements, not Scenic's fault but not well handled, we arrived on board with some anxieties. Delighted to say all concerns were dispelled by a fantastic experience from beginning to end. Staff at every level, (cabin, restaurants, bars, excursion team) went above and beyond to meet guests' desires including a special menu arranged in Koko restaurant after a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

WARNING -Would never sail with such a dishonest and disorganised company again!

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Northern Travel Guru
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

When you book a cruise entitled ‘Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland - The Ultimate Fjord and National Park Expedition’, that is what you expect to get and that is where you expect to be taken. Sadly, our first and last Hurtigruten cruise didn’t quite work out that way, thanks in a large part to negligence on the part of Hurtigruten. We know there are some ardent Hurtigruten fans out there who will ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

A and K Le Boreal charter Spitzbergen Greenland and Iceland - 14 magical days

Review for Le Boreal to Arctic

User Avatar
LizzieL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We joined Le Boreal in Longyearbyen on the A & K chartered cruise on 27 July. We had the previous night as part of the tour at Thon Opera, Oslo as the nominated hotel at our time of booking (Hotel Bristol) was closed for renovations which was disappointing as we had booked and paid months earlier at Thon Rosenkrantz around the corner from Bristol and was, we thought, walking distance with ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Sounds pretty corny...but the trip of a lifetime...

Review for National Geographic Explorer to Arctic

User Avatar
rlb37
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We decided to take Lindblad/National Geographic to the arctic because we had gone on a Lindblad cruise to Baja two years ago and loved it - But this was even better. We had one of the least desirable cabins (we booked late) but it was still more than adequate. The ship's public spaces are surprisingly commodious; lots of empty places to sit if you wanted to be alone. Very attractively ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Traveled with disabled person

Great Cruise But Pre- and Post-Cruise Let-Down...

Review for National Geographic Explorer to Arctic

User Avatar
SingaporeanGranTurismo
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is my second time cruising with Lindblad Expeditions on the National Geographic Explorer. The first time was in Antarctica, and this time was in Svalbard. Overall, I would recommend taking these two cruises, as the shipboard experience is fantastic, and I reckon second to none. However, their weak customer service pre-cruise and post-cruise remains a material negative, which accounts for my 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Arctic Svalbard and Norwegian Coast

Review for National Geographic Orion to Arctic

User Avatar
joefox
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Every aspect of this expedition exceeded expectations (even though we had travelled with Linblad before). This was a photo expedition and we had full access to a photo instructor and a professional Nat Geo photographer at all times throughout the voyage. The captain and crew went above and beyond to provide access to all types of wildlife and scenic landscapes. (Polar bears, walruses, etc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Arctic Adventure Cruise aboard Le Boreal

Review for Le Boreal to Arctic

User Avatar
cowprintrabbit
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We took the August 2 – August 16, 2016 Abercrombie and Kent tour of the Arctic. This is our second time on the ship as we also sailed in December 2012 with the Abercrombie and Kent tour of Antarctica. Many of the ship crew (and staff) were the same as the previous tour. We found the crew, staff and A&K to be exceptional and excellent choices for delivering a tour that is very dynamic, flexible ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Poor Value

Review for Silver Discoverer to Arctic

User Avatar
Vespagal
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have written a review for this cruise on a previous occasion and it does not seem to show up. We meet at the hotel in Oslo for a flight north, there was complete chaos at the hotel with people pushing and shoving to get on the buses, not a good start. Once on the ship we had a nice room but not cleaned properly, there were remnants of the previous cruiser left in the room (under the bed and atop ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2011

Cabin Type: Vista Suite with Large Windows

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Oslo to the Arctic
Oslo to the Arctic National Geographic Explorer Cruise Reviews
Oslo to the Arctic National Geographic Explorer Cruise Reviews
Oslo to the Arctic Le Boreal Cruise Reviews
Oslo to the Arctic Silver Discoverer Cruise Reviews
Oslo to the Arctic MS Roald Amundsen Cruise Reviews
Oslo to the Arctic Scenic Eclipse Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.