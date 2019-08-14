The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises.
Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available
The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive.
Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
I thought it was going to be a luxury cruise, but it was the worst cruise experience I've had in about 30 cruises. We got off the ship before the schedule disembarkation date because it was so bad.The ship was feces, urine and mold infested. Gastrointestinal infections were widespread. The ship was classified code red, meaning it was so unclean and unhealthy the government had to step in and ...
Let me begin by stating that this was our 10th cruise with Oceania. My comments are our opinion and based on personal experience on the December 21, 2019 Sunny Holidays Cruise on Oceania Sirena. Oceania is not what it used to be. We observed and experienced a large discrepancy in the food from previous sailings. Chilean Sea Bass, Caviar, Almond Croissants and high levels of meat were a given ...
We have cruised on this ship several times pre the NCL takeover and without doubt NCL have damaged Riviera's reputation perhaps forever.
Staff numbers have been cut and service levels can be poor as staff struggle to cope.
Reductions of recipe ingredient costs and along with it quality has had a damming effect on food standards...meat even the bread is simply on occasion not what you would ...
We chose this cruise because my parents wanted to see Greece and this cruise went there. They also dreamed of going on an Oceania cruise because the food is supposed to be great as well as service and staterooms.
The cruise began on a sour note as the cruise could not leave from Monte Carlo as it was slated. The reason was given as weather, however, we spent 3 days in Nice before departure and ...
We chose the cruise for the itinerary .....and also for St. Petersburg. This is our first cruise with Oceania and we have already booked another cruise for next year! So with that being said we can only say good things about Oceania Nautica. There is nothing negative to say....albeit the ship is being refurbished in a few months but the ship was still beautiful. Our stateroom was roomy, the bed ...
Just returned from our second cruise this year and once again we had a fantastic trip. The ship is beautiful , the crew and serving staff are all positive and helpful and eager to make your cruise special. Any issue is quickly resolved as was the case in Bordeaux when we were unable to get to the city centre due to protesters on a bridge.
Dining is always a highlight and again all the venues ...
I've done three cruises with Oceania before this one and had pretty good times - in those instances there seemed to be some fun folks interested in mingling with the solo travelers and the smaller ships were more cozy and open to mixing people - there were always plenty of shared tables and lots of inclusion. For some reason, this cruise had a different vibe - perhaps because it was the time and ...