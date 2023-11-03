We chose this cruise because of the itinerary/timing and the fact that Oceania is considered "near luxury".
This ship has most assuredly seen its finer day. It is dated and old feeling. Peeling paint on bathroom door. Discolored areas around doors and floor in tiny (very, very tiny) shower. I was told that men were going to the Spa to shower because they couldn't fit into the shower. Now maybe ...
It has been 8 years since we used Oceania. We took friends with us for a short cruise on the Vista. What a surprise. The services, the staff, the food quality was fantastic. We all were quite pleased and agreed to return to Oceania. One of the best features is the buffet upstairs on deck 12. Even though it was a form of portion control, the passengers are not permitted to serve themselves ...
Going on a Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Lima Peru was on our bucket list. The itinerary was terrific. The boat is old and needs renovation to to bottom. Unfortunately, we are on this tub again in June from Lisbon to Oslo for 23 days. The scheduled renovations will only touch the Penthouses and common areas, not the balcony staterooms. We were lied to about this from several sources onboard. ...
Simply put, the only reason the Vista did not rate a fifth star was the inconsistent service and dining experiences, but more on that later.
The ships is beautiful and tastefully decorated throughout. With a full complement of only 1200 passengers there are rarely any lines and it was always possible to find a seat in the buffet area. We booked one of the few "juliet" balcony balconies which ...
We chose this cruise as we like cruises that are at least 14 days long… this being a 17 day cruise was perfect and also on the recommendations of our Oceania cruising friends. However, it quickly became clear that Vista was unable to meet our high expectations .
Our first night at dinner in the Grand Dining Room it took over 3 hours to serve our meal! Sometimes the service was excellent but ...
Ah, the joys of cruising - where the seas are salty, and the passengers, well, are seasoned. This particular floating adventure, which I affectionately dubbed "A Floating Nursing Home," was an experience that could make even the most patient person reconsider their life choices.
We usually prefer the opulence of Seaborn cruises, but due to some cosmic misalignment of schedules, we found ...
Oceania has always been my favorite cruise line. The last two cruises have changed my mind. I traveled on Insignia in August and Sirena in November. On both cruises I missed what I had become accustomed to on Oceania which was tremendous food, attentive service and kindness/concern from the officers and staff. What I saw recently are over stressed workers who are stretched very thin, a decline in ...
My husband and I are in our late 60's. I would say that was the average age on this cruise. We have previously been on many Crystal cruises and several cruises on Marina and Riviera. This was our first cruise since December 2019 and it definitely met our high expectations.
The Vista is beautiful and serene. Artwork and lighting are stunning. The library was so inviting and the bakery ...
My sister and I chose this cruise line because we heard so many positive things about it and we liked the Itinerary. We have both cruised with other cruise lines and we heard that Oceania is a step above all these with a higher end service and food. We didn't realize that with a smaller ship you get less entertainment and also less choices for things to do during the day. The people that travel ...
This was our first cruise on Oceania and we picked this cruise for the itinerary and of course the Panama Canal. The boarding process was fast and easy. We spent a few nights in Redondo beach first and really enjoyed being on the marina. We stayed at the Shade hotel there and it was excellent. A taxi from LAX was around $30 and an Uber from the hotel to the cruise terminal was around $35 including ...