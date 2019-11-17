We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review.
Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
This was originally the first segment of an around the world cruise. There were a couple of Itinerary changes prior to departure due to countries not allowing travel. We were disappointed that we would finish the segment in Papeete vs. continuing on to Auckland. New Zealand, Fiji, American Samoa, along with some ports in French Polynesia were cancelled. Oceania added two days in San Francisco and ...
We had been quite isolated and without any of our favorite pastimes of cruising, fine dining, socializing (did I mention cruising?) for over 2 years. Like many cruisers, we were hesitant to cruise again with so many concerns and changes to our past 11 cruises. We found this cruise (second leg of RTW) booked and paid in full two weeks in advance-Gulp!
Oceania is our favorite line and Regatta ...
I selected Oceania because I liked the cruise itinerary. Being this was my first cruise with Oceana I was pleasantly surprised how friendly and helpful the staff was during the entire cruise. The stateroom attendant, Joy, was amazing. Her name fitted her personality because she always greeted me and had a smile on her face. From the staff member scrubbing the decks to the Captain, I found ...
We chose this cruise for the ports that we wished to visit. But we ended up having to cancel 3 of the ports due to the corona virus. While we understand the chiefs of the various islands deciding against our ship visiting, there was no offer of compensation for even the port taxes. Also we learned of the cancellations much earlier than was announced by the ship's captain. When we went to ...
I was worried that Oceania would ruin me for all other cruise lines. Oceania was my first luxury cruise. All previous cruises I had been on were main line cruise companies; Carnival, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess and Royal Caribbean. Well that worry was fruitless. I would tell people I was going on Oceania some would say “Ohhh Oceania”. I thought when the vacation finally got there I would ...
First time on Oceania. Picked the cruise for the itinerary. We had been to New Zealand and the South Pacific before and wanted to see a few more islands. Unfortunately, coronavirus concerns by the island governments forced the ship to cancel Mare Island, Samoa, American Samoa and Huahine. No new ports were added, just longer stays in Nomnea and Papeete. Spent a couple extra days at sea, but I ...
Have cruised several times with Oceania before and they were all fine in the past.Not this time.
We have a PH Suite which was fine with the exception of the postage size bathroom.
The Spa was not serviced and kept clean and the Steam room and Jacuzzi were both warm but to HOT. No Sauna.
My wife purchased the Premium Drink Package and more often than not could not get American Chardonnay ...
I know the Regatta well so it was a pleasure to travel on the newly refurbished ship. Cabin 4056 in category C1 Deluxe outside seemed like it was in a good position so that was my choice for this cruise out of Papeete, Tahiti to Sydney, Australia. I have travelled in an assortment of different cabins and categories on Regatta in Alaska and the Mediterranean and it has been fine every time. ...
I am enjoying the cruise and observe many happy guests. The crew has been amazing and Corey Powell is doing a great job as Cruise Director. Very effective and a really nice guy! He and the entertainment staff did a great job on the "Showdown" performance. The crew work so hard to please all of the guests. The crew seems to be enjoying this Transoceanic cruise as well. Most of them work long ...