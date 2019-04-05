This was a crossing that lasted 23 days. We chose it largely for the ports. Unfortunately we were closed out of several due to Covid or weather. I understand weather as a reason for not docking, but I don't get the poor transparency. We all had to jump through the Bermuda protocol hoops prior to embarkation but then we didn't go there- likely due to folks not understanding the protocols. ...
We embarked in Marseille for a 10 day Med cruise followed by a 16 day Transatlantic . The ship was spotless , the attention to Covid issues was excellent and the 800 crew members were all friendly and solicitous. Caviar was sparse but foie gras and lobster was there in abundance.
The entertainment was far superior to what we experienced on the Marina some years ago from Rome to Rio. We ...
This is our second cruise with Oceania on the Marina this year, but unfortunately we won't be actively checking out Oceania cruises for our next trips - we really wanted to like them!
The ship is nice, a good size, public areas and spaces are very well appointed and maintained. They also have some nice itineraries, and being a smaller/mid-sized ship can get into most places
We travelled as ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary - Barcelona to Miami in 17 days. This was our first time on Oceania and our second cruise ever. This is considered a smaller ship with only ~600 passengers - we liked the smaller size. This ship was re-done in 2019 so everything was lovely, clean, and fresh and decorated in calming colors. We had great weather most of the trip with only one rain ...
I've never been on such a disappointing cruise. And the shame is that since I was in a concierge floor veranda stateroom and didn't want to share a room, I paid almost $20,000 for two weeks of over-the-top mediocrity. The best things were the steward on my floor, the mostly prompt room service and the organization at meals which is a good thing because on Riviera you eat from the buffet for all ...
This was our first Oceania Cruise. Past cruises with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Disney. I did a lot of research. We decided on the cruise because we have wanted to visit Ireland (this cruise docked on Cohn and Dublin) and the transatlantic crossing intrigued us. We arrived early; at the dock 11:30 am. Embarkation in Manhattan was very easy, quick. We were on the ship in 10 minutes. A group ...
This was to be the cruise of a lifetime. A chance for my wife to visit some of the many places I had visited while on business travel. Titled by Oceania “Museums to Mosaics” We called it the “Cruise from Hell” along with some other long time (29 Oceania cruises) cruisers.
Things stated going downhill at our second port – Halifax. It was very cold and started snowing as were leaving the ...
We chose this cruise because we haven’t been to the Canary Is., and were looking forward to visiting. As explained earlier, we still haven’t visited them.. The Captain Did the right thing by avoiding the 70ft waves that hit Tenerife. The Company did the wrong thing by not crediting our accounts or offering some compensation for the missed ports and fuel savings.
it was also wrong to not totally ...
Main reason for this cruise was two fold. First was to do a Transatlantic and Second was to see the Canary Islands.
My wife and I agreed that if we did not do the 3 days in Barcelona before the cruise it would have been a great disappointment. Not going to Canary Islands seem to be a fairly constant, if so why not go farther south to another island or a port on the west coast of Africa. ...
This was our first cruise on Oceana and loved the ship and days on the Atlantic Ocean. Our veranda room was comfortable. The balcony was just large enough for two chairs but perfect place to be mesmerized by the waves and skies of the Atlantic Ocean. The art aboard the ship was amazing the art classes fun and the culinary classes most informative (they filled up quickly so book as soon as you ...