We ate long time cruisers with Oceania but now a lost customer!
We booked this cruise in 2019 for 2020 travel dates. Alas pandemic curtailed those plans until this year. We in fact booked a 30 day cruise Barcelona to Dubai - never being informed that it was 2 back to back cruises - first issue as this was the start of lack of communication and guest satisfaction,
We were advised of ...
In May 2022, my husband and I along with 4 others in our group, put deposits down on what I thought would be a cruise of a lifetime. So I thought. Barcelona to Dubai with visits to Israel and Egypt was what sold us. Fast-forward to 2023 and this cruise itinerary was basically scrapped including Israel, Egypt, Jordan & Oman (and rightfully so because of the war.) However, Oceana replaced these ...
Nautica is a beautiful little ship. The crew were wonderful. Unfortunately this didn’t make up for a number of other issues relating to this supposedly upmarket company.
1. The itinerary change was so drastic it didn’t resemble what we booked in any way. Other ships still visited Egypt, Oman and Salalah and these ports were cancelled on our trip. The day we were meant to visit Athens was windy ...
Our first cruise since 2012. Everything on Marina lived up to what we remember in terms of great and attentive service. there are always a few crew members who show indifference but the vast majority were wonderful. The measure of service is whether the service during the last 36 hours of a cruise was a good as the first 36. Oceania pretty much nailed it.
The Spanish Market dinners in the ...
We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary (we hadn't been to Morocco), which was cancelled before we left and replaced with Palma de Majorca (our 5th time there). We watched quite a few U-Tubes that seemed to indicate that Oceania was comparable to Viking (which is our favorite ocean line). Viking has one infuriating Con, which is, they demand FULL payment for a cruise one year to two ...
We have cruised many times on all the mainstream lines, but this was our first time on Oceania. We loved it and have already booked another one. The Marina is a beautiful ship. The sculptures, the art work, the furnishings are all interesting and tastefully done. Our fellow passengers were a fine group of people, well travelled but not snooty. We loved that there were few announcements and no ...
This was our ninth cruise with Oceania. We started on Riviera and were totally thrilled. Coming over from Cunard Queens Grill as the Oceania way of doing things suited us better. That first cruise was a 10/10 for us, and we’ve been committed ever since.
The small changes that have been made are never to enhance the passenger experience. The food has slipped. Not always, but not as refined, not ...
We were spoiled by our prior cruises and very disappointed with our recent cruise and the sell, sell, sell underhanded charging for services. A few examples. I booked a $199 spa treatment and I had a $50 coupon. I expected a $149 bill with optional tip, but the final bill was $247 plus optional tip because they added service and other charges not discussed with me. Next, Oceania cancelled one ...
Of course we sailed Oceania for the food, and we were not desappointed. We are Celebrity & HAL cruises fans, it was our first experience on Oceania and not the last. I wouldnt select them for a transatlantic cruise cause the boat is a bit to quiet, our 10 days Mediterranean cruise with a new port everyday,, this Riviera is perfect. You wonder when or if you will get lobster on any other cruise ...