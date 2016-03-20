Review for Sirena to Caribbean - Southern

We picked this cruise because the itinerary was very different, we were able to visit many islands that we had never been able to see : Tortola, St Barts St Vincent as well as the ABC islands which we love. It was more expensive than the usual Caribbean Cruise but we are fans of Oceania. Indeed the service is superior to most others, it was cruise number 36 for us. The inside cabin was pretty ...