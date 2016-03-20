  • Newsletter
Oceania Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Sloth
Swimming with the pink dolphins
Swimming with the pink dolphins
Manaus, Brazil
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
52 reviews

1-10 of 52 Oceania Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Elegant cruise

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Lolotte
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We picked this cruise because the itinerary was very different, we were able to visit many islands that we had never been able to see : Tortola, St Barts St Vincent as well as the ABC islands which we love. It was more expensive than the usual Caribbean Cruise but we are fans of Oceania. Indeed the service is superior to most others, it was cruise number 36 for us. The inside cabin was pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Service, food & voyage

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Lanetech58
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This is the first negative review I have ever posted on this site. Our cruise on the Oceania Marina from Miami first week in March 2022 was as rough sea for 3 days on our way to Curacao and coming back to Miami. I discussed this with some employees on the ship. They were told that because there were only less than 400 passengers(normal 1,200 passengers), they did not use the Stabilizers because ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Continue to love Marina and Oceania

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ShipShapely
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an unusual cruise in that it was originally slated to be on a much smaller ship, the Sirena and was moved to the Marina along with an itinerary change. Marina can accommodate 1200 passengers. This sailing there were 406 passengers with a crew of approx. 730 so the staff to passenger ratio was very high and passengers enjoyed the roominess aboard. This is our fourth time sailing on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Still cruising, and soundly disappointed

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
CatamaranJoe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on this ship in February, 2020, and were excited to return. Now, that excitement has turned to disappointment… to being ticked off. Given the down time due to Covid, we actually expected the ship’s managers to be happy to see people cruising again. Instead, when we made inquiry about a problem, we were met with rudeness and a total lack of concern and interest. Due to a severe ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Pampered

Review for Regatta to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sweetdaisy11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I, wanted to upscale we call it from (Celebrity & Holland America). To see if their was a big difference. I love Celebrity cruise line, especially the food. I never find any fault with their food or ships and service. After 40 or more cruises through out my life time I must say it was time to up scale it. We booked Oceania. It was a 10 night. Nice Caribbean itinerary. The food ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Bliss - A Great Winter Getaway

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sensrock
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have taken several cruises previously on Holland America but we wanted something a little more upscale to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary so we decided to try Oceania. We are so glad we did. We loved Oceania and will be booking our future cruises with them. Embarkation and disembarkation were well organized and were a breeze. For embarkation, within about 20 minutes after arrival ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Very relaxing trip with great service

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
mlarocca
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 4th sailing with Oceania and our second sailing on Riviera (we have also sailed on her sister ship, Marina). This is the first sailing we have taken with Oceania that was not "port intensive". We had 5 stops in the southern Caribbean that were very easy and simple and did not require any excursions to be booked. All the excursions were basically a trip around the island or ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Food Great---The Rest Awful

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Rotenmutts
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation easy. The first 3 days went well if you excluded the very poor entertainment. I found the cabin very dusty and the windows were filthy. Service is good in the specialty restaurants but spotty in the MDR and worse in the bar areas and by the pool. $5 wine sells for $48 on the ship but that is your choice. The shore excursions are the usual overpriced Oceania rip off but in 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Expected More, but still very good

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
globob26
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise because of the advertised reputation of Oceania and because it embarked in Venice, which was a place we wanted to return to, and it had a stop in Antibes that would allow us to see the French Riviera for the first time. We are not expert cruisers, having only cruised twice before, once with Royal Caribbean and once with Celebrity. We were also drawn to Oceania ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Oceania’s Riviera: very disappointing, buyer beware!!

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Toronto Travelover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are 4 time cruisers on Oceania, 3 times on Riviera and 1 time on Marina. We LOVED Oceania! But this cruise was a huge disappointment!! First up was the food.. they advertise that its for foodies of which we are.. we did love their food and thought is was truly the best of all the lines we travelled on. On the first day (embarkation) at the Terrace Buffet (one of my favourite places to dine ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Oceania Ships
Riviera Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Riviera Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Regatta Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Marina Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Insignia Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Sirena Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
