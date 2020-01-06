  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Oceania Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Beach at Great Stirrup Cay
Afternoon tea everyday at 4:00 pm is amazing.
Loved eating on the outside patio!
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
378 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 378 Oceania Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great food and beverage can’t overcome room and service problems

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review. Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

South Pacific Cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
Barbee Ann
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I selected Oceania because I liked the cruise itinerary. Being this was my first cruise with Oceana I was pleasantly surprised how friendly and helpful the staff was during the entire cruise. The stateroom attendant, Joy, was amazing. Her name fitted her personality because she always greeted me and had a smile on her face. From the staff member scrubbing the decks to the Captain, I found ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Not worth the extra money

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
twbiggs
10+ Cruises

We chose this cruise for the ports that we wished to visit. But we ended up having to cancel 3 of the ports due to the corona virus. While we understand the chiefs of the various islands deciding against our ship visiting, there was no offer of compensation for even the port taxes. Also we learned of the cancellations much earlier than was announced by the ship's captain. When we went to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

If the missed ports were the only problems.....

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
MAC0904
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was worried that Oceania would ruin me for all other cruise lines. Oceania was my first luxury cruise. All previous cruises I had been on were main line cruise companies; Carnival, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess and Royal Caribbean. Well that worry was fruitless. I would tell people I was going on Oceania some would say “Ohhh Oceania”. I thought when the vacation finally got there I would ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Modified South Pacific Cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
carolina husker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Oceania. Picked the cruise for the itinerary. We had been to New Zealand and the South Pacific before and wanted to see a few more islands. Unfortunately, coronavirus concerns by the island governments forced the ship to cancel Mare Island, Samoa, American Samoa and Huahine. No new ports were added, just longer stays in Nomnea and Papeete. Spent a couple extra days at sea, but I ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Splendid cruise

Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
WESTEAST
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was wonderful and though the ship had challenges out of their control (previous cruise had GI case and then, on board more GI cases) which necessitated a deep clean before embarking which delayed everyone in Sydney and then strict Code Red Level 2 protocols until the GI cases abated though they continued sanitizing and started taking temperatures half-way in NZ due to increase threat of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Disgusting floating health hazard, rude staff, and bad entertainment

Review for Regatta to World Cruise

User Avatar
cruiser741
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought it was going to be a luxury cruise, but it was the worst cruise experience I've had in about 30 cruises. We got off the ship before the schedule disembarkation date because it was so bad.The ship was feces, urine and mold infested. Gastrointestinal infections were widespread. The ship was classified code red, meaning it was so unclean and unhealthy the government had to step in and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

14 day cruise to Australia and New Zealand

Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
AG61
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise because of the itinerary and our past experience with the vegetarian food on Oceania. We have only sailed on the larger Oceania ships - this was our first time on one of their smaller ships. We could not have been more disappointed in the food quality and selection. The limited number of options were vegetables that were either fried, soaked in oil or in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Cruise to Australia & Nz - not good!

Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
tamurfin
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Billed as hi end luxury to Aus & NZ with exciting stops. Was average cruise but 3-4 times what it was worth. Very dissapointed with kangaroos &koalas tour, few kang in trees, two koalas - do not go on morning tour. Gratuities not inc for drinks -18%! We were sick on board & charged fortune for what seemed excessive treatment for flu & bronchitis. Profit center charges. Food in cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful Itinerary & Ship

Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
roothy123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was second of 2 back to back cruises on same ship. I chose the itinerary because I wanted to see both Australia and New Zealand, plus Bali, so the two cruises we took appeared to be a great fit. We are Oceania regulars, with (now) 14 cruises on Oceania, I think 4 on Viking Ocean (loved also, but it's a little more expensive in my opinion), and 3 on Princess/Celebrity (didn't care for). I ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

