We had sailed on Riviera before. We had also sailed on Marina. We have 40 plus cruises of all types under our belts.
Anyway, we chose the one because of the itinerary, We were on deck 7. The cabin was as we expected. I think there were about 700 passengers, By and large the services were pretty good. The ship was not allowed to visit Malta. More on that later. We had reservations in all 4 ...
While our stateroom was lovely (OC Suite aft end of ship), and most of the ship was ship shape, 2 out of 2 Jacuzzis in our suite did not work. The problem was solved on the 6th day of cruising! The management of the hotel side tried to put the problem back on me for not reporting it (which I had), accused me of using them (which I had not because they were broken and I was NOT told they were ...
We embarked in Marseille for a 10 day Med cruise followed by a 16 day Transatlantic . The ship was spotless , the attention to Covid issues was excellent and the 800 crew members were all friendly and solicitous. Caviar was sparse but foie gras and lobster was there in abundance.
The entertainment was far superior to what we experienced on the Marina some years ago from Rome to Rio. We ...
This cruise was our first time on Oceania. The ship had about 600 passengers, so a little over half capacity and the COVID restrictions were in force. So I'm not sure if it was a "normal" cruise and that may have contributed to our less than perfect experience.
We arrived in Rome a few days early. I had used Oceania Custom Air because airlines were cancelling and changing flights due to covid ...
Chose for the itinerary.
Pluses: Easy embarkation and debarkation at all ports.
Cruise Ship Personnel Service Excellent
Cruise Director & Entertainment Staff Excellent
Specialty restaurants very good at no extra charge. Polo Grill better than Toscanini.
Can obtain extra reservation day of if not totally booked
No issue bringing on your own alcohol
Food at Waves Restaurant ...
We went on our second Oceania cruise two weeks ago on the Marina. We had taken an Oceania cruise to Cuba on the Sirina about a year ago. We had heard such wonderful things about the Marina, large cabins, great service and great food. We have been consistent Crystal cruisers. (18 over the years)
The Marina is a small ship, the type we like and the cabins are a bit larger than Crystals. ...
This cruise was 3 back to back segments totalling 34 days covering East and West Mediterranean islands and ports some of which we had not previously visited and an Atlantic Crossing with a stop in Cape Verde
Marina and Riviera are comfortable stable ships and we choose them for that reason. On this trip there were challenges. Strong wind forecasts 2 days ahead of arrival in Monte Carlo made ...
Superb Customer Service / Care by the crew and staff. Excellent time keeping on destinations albeit the weather issues for Monte Carlo. Food and Dinning is an experience to behold. State Rooms were spacious and clean. State Room attendants were sharp in maintaining room cleanliness and comfy. Excellent nightly shows and programs to keep us occupied. Daily updates through door notes and ...
Room is fine 11061 is a bit noisy but great size butler &maid
Dining & tour arrangement a 3rd rate low price Cruise line disaster. Tour changed with no notification (some attendees, not all received notification 2 days in advance. WE DID NOT) from am to pm thereby not allowing time to dress for cocktail party & attend dinner reservation at speciality restaurant. The restaurant refused to ...
We took this cruise believing the marketing hype from Oceania that they were a Premium cruise line. I can assure you it is definitely NOT!
Of the 8 cruises we have done other lines like RCL, Celebrity, Princess etc this was the worst cruise of them all. It was more like a 7 night stay in a funeral parlour. The cruise director was useless, there was no shipboard activities, no sail-away parties, ...