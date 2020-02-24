We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review.
Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
This is the first negative review I have ever posted on this site.
Our cruise on the Oceania Marina from Miami first week in March 2022 was as rough sea for 3 days on our way to Curacao and coming back to Miami. I discussed this with some employees on the ship. They were told that because there were only less than 400 passengers(normal 1,200 passengers), they did not use the Stabilizers because ...
This was an unusual cruise in that it was originally slated to be on a much smaller ship, the Sirena and was moved to the Marina along with an itinerary change. Marina can accommodate 1200 passengers. This sailing there were 406 passengers with a crew of approx. 730 so the staff to passenger ratio was very high and passengers enjoyed the roominess aboard.
This is our fourth time sailing on ...
After two years of landlocked, it was wonderful to be back on the water
We did have a few glitches with paperwork at the Santiago airport, COVID related.
A few mandatory ANTIGEN Tests throughout the sail, masks and common sense kept everyone healthy
As always, the staff were on their game with holiday decorations and smiles everywhere.
At about 25% capacity, we had several fabulous ...
We are very impressed with the care and concern Oceania shows its passengers regarding health regulations. No one on the ship contracted Covid-19. Five certified testers from Eurofins traveled with the ship and tested guests and crew at every port.
The service by cabin stewards and waitstaff is always incomparable. The ports are generally interesting. The line maintains a library, which has ...
This cruise was our first time on Oceania. The ship had about 600 passengers, so a little over half capacity and the COVID restrictions were in force. So I'm not sure if it was a "normal" cruise and that may have contributed to our less than perfect experience.
We arrived in Rome a few days early. I had used Oceania Custom Air because airlines were cancelling and changing flights due to covid ...
Like many avid cruisers, we had several much anticipated cruises cancelled during the pandemic that shut down much of the world in 2020 and 2021. Our cruise, Iberia to Italia, was one of the first aboard Marina, the first of Oceania's ships to return to service post-pandemic. Prior to providing details of our experience it's important to note that there were still a great many COVID restrictions ...
We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did.
Pre-cruise, there was a lot of uncertainty, with various European ports opening/closing/changing requirements. Oceania could have handled communications better with passengers. However, O offered ...
Wow! The Coronavirus caused us to have quite the unexpected journey. Fortunately no one on the ship was infected with the virus. We were sailing to Pisco, Peru on day 18 of our planned 20 day cruise when the captain announced Peru had closed all its ports to cruise ships. Responding to this, our ship reversed direction and started sailing south with plans to return to the port of San Antonio, ...
The biggest take-away from this cruise is to say that if you do take medications, take an extra seven days worth with you. We were lucky and did, which we have done on previous cruises. You never know what may happen. After you read the rest of this you'll understand.
We chose this cruise for the itinerary. This was a Buenos Aires to Lima cruise around Cape Horn. We were also looking forward to ...