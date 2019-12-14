  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Oceania Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Docked in Alaska
Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Beach at Great Stirrup Cay
Afternoon tea everyday at 4:00 pm is amazing.
Cruiser Rating
1.3
Terrible
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Oceania Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Very Disappointed

Review for Regatta to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Cruisefan2022
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 3rd Cruise on Oceania in as many years. We were very excited to be cruising again. The cruise was very disappointing from beginning to end. Oceania has really slipped in their quality IMHO. I’ll just hit the low points of the trip but bottom-line Oceania does not care any longer about their quality. I spoke to numerous people and got zero response from them. We flew from DFW to LAX ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

The food isn't even good anymore

Review for Sirena to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
dsweet
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose the Oceania Sirena based on an itinerary that would not require us to fly anywhere, together with the line's reputation for outstanding cuisine and an upscale experience. This was our first Oceania cruise, but we have sailed on many other lines. Embarkation Embarkation was very easy as we decided not to arrive at the terminal until 3 pm. No lines and no problems, but 3 pm seems ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very very disappointed

Review for Sirena to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Longtimecruiser2019
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose to go on the Sirena after hearing all the positives about Oceania. We had just sailed on the Royal Princess and walked across the parking lot to board the Sirena. Our expectations were that the food and service would be much better on the Sirena. Unfortunately, the Royal Princess was the far superior ship. The Sirena is a beautiful ship, but that’s all. We dined in the Tuscan ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews for Oceania Ships
Regatta Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews
Regatta Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews
Sirena Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.