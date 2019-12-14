Review for Sirena to Pacific Coastal

We chose to go on the Sirena after hearing all the positives about Oceania. We had just sailed on the Royal Princess and walked across the parking lot to board the Sirena. Our expectations were that the food and service would be much better on the Sirena. Unfortunately, the Royal Princess was the far superior ship. The Sirena is a beautiful ship, but that’s all. We dined in the Tuscan ...