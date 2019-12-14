This was our 3rd Cruise on Oceania in as many years. We were very excited to be cruising again. The cruise was very disappointing from beginning to end. Oceania has really slipped in their quality IMHO. I’ll just hit the low points of the trip but bottom-line Oceania does not care any longer about their quality. I spoke to numerous people and got zero response from them. We flew from DFW to LAX ...
We choose the Oceania Sirena based on an itinerary that would not require us to fly anywhere, together with the line's reputation for outstanding cuisine and an upscale experience. This was our first Oceania cruise, but we have sailed on many other lines.
Embarkation
Embarkation was very easy as we decided not to arrive at the terminal until 3 pm. No lines and no problems, but 3 pm seems ...
We chose to go on the Sirena after hearing all the positives about Oceania. We had just sailed on the Royal Princess and walked across the parking lot to board the Sirena. Our expectations were that the food and service would be much better on the Sirena. Unfortunately, the Royal Princess was the far superior ship. The Sirena is a beautiful ship, but that’s all. We dined in the Tuscan ...