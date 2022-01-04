Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available
The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive.
Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
This is our fourth cruise on Oceania and our third on Riviera, the other was on Marina, their opening cruise after Covid. They were sailing, I think at 75% capacity and it it made for a more lively cruise than our previous one on Marina, (albeit that was still very good).
We had an excellent cruise. As always the staff were very professional, polite and friendly. The officers were generally ...
This is the first negative review I have ever posted on this site.
Our cruise on the Oceania Marina from Miami first week in March 2022 was as rough sea for 3 days on our way to Curacao and coming back to Miami. I discussed this with some employees on the ship. They were told that because there were only less than 400 passengers(normal 1,200 passengers), they did not use the Stabilizers because ...
This was an unusual cruise in that it was originally slated to be on a much smaller ship, the Sirena and was moved to the Marina along with an itinerary change. Marina can accommodate 1200 passengers. This sailing there were 406 passengers with a crew of approx. 730 so the staff to passenger ratio was very high and passengers enjoyed the roominess aboard.
This is our fourth time sailing on ...
This was our first time on Oceania. We have cruised all the major lines and found this one the most enjoyable to date. Yes there were little things here and there like slow internet and a not so spa experience but overall it was very relaxing and enjoyable due to the staff.
They went out of their way to please and were genuine in this by the end of the cruise we felt we were leaving old ...
This was my third Oceania cruise; Marina 2011, Riviera 2016, and Riviera 2022, and we have a planned Vista in 2023. I enjoy the country-club casual vibe of Oceania -- ship decor, outstanding artwork at every turn, and overall attitude. The crew is exceptional in professional service and friendliness. The food offerings are varied and there is something for everyone, although I was less ...
We chose Oceania for our first cruise because of the line's reputation for excellent food and service, plus we wanted to sail on a small ship. The Riviera did not disappoint. It was a perfect first cruise for us and we've already booked another with the line.
Embarkation was a breeze. We arrived at 3pm for a 5pm sailing and basically walked right on to the ship. No lines, no crowds, no ...
We cruised on this ship in February, 2020, and were excited to return. Now, that excitement has turned to disappointment… to being ticked off.
Given the down time due to Covid, we actually expected the ship’s managers to be happy to see people cruising again. Instead, when we made inquiry about a problem, we were met with rudeness and a total lack of concern and interest.
Due to a severe ...
We've done a few trips with "O". The food & ship are superb. Due to Covid, the pax were limited to having the ship barely half full. We liked how sanitary everything was. We started with a C-1 Ocean view, but upograded to a Concierge cabin for a most reasonable price. Certainly worth it.
The vast majority of pax followed the mask mandate in doors, though some from "certain" regions of the ...
We chose this cruise because we had to use a FCC from 2 years ago when our cruise was cancelled. We originally chose Oceania because of all the "hype" on outstanding cuisine and service and the Itinerary. This was our first time on Oceania and we had very high expectations. We have cruised about 20 times prior on Celebrity, Holland, Carnival, Princess and Viking.
The food on Oceania was ...