It has been 8 years since we used Oceania. We took friends with us for a short cruise on the Vista. What a surprise. The services, the staff, the food quality was fantastic. We all were quite pleased and agreed to return to Oceania. One of the best features is the buffet upstairs on deck 12. Even though it was a form of portion control, the passengers are not permitted to serve themselves ...
Going on a Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Lima Peru was on our bucket list. The itinerary was terrific. The boat is old and needs renovation to to bottom. Unfortunately, we are on this tub again in June from Lisbon to Oslo for 23 days. The scheduled renovations will only touch the Penthouses and common areas, not the balcony staterooms. We were lied to about this from several sources onboard. ...
We chose this cruise as we like cruises that are at least 14 days long… this being a 17 day cruise was perfect and also on the recommendations of our Oceania cruising friends. However, it quickly became clear that Vista was unable to meet our high expectations .
Our first night at dinner in the Grand Dining Room it took over 3 hours to serve our meal! Sometimes the service was excellent but ...
This was our first cruise on Oceania and we picked this cruise for the itinerary and of course the Panama Canal. The boarding process was fast and easy. We spent a few nights in Redondo beach first and really enjoyed being on the marina. We stayed at the Shade hotel there and it was excellent. A taxi from LAX was around $30 and an Uber from the hotel to the cruise terminal was around $35 including ...
I choose the Vista because of its new design and elegance. I was fully expecting to enjoy the high end Oceania service and quality, but mush to our disappointment it fell far short of the normal service and quality of food. I booked this on opening day over 2 years ago and was looking forward to this marvelous itinerary that showcase our ability to enjoy this brand new ship. Right of the bat the ...
We choose this cruise largely because it was a new ship. Additionally the itinerary was interesting, starting on the west coast of the US, down west side of Mexico, through the Panama Canal and ending in Miami. Overall the cruise was good even though there were more sea days than we would have preferred. Overall it was a pleasant experience with a couple exceptions: first, I had contacted ...
Wanted to transit through the Panama canal.
Having been on Oceania before we were looking forward to this cruise. Previously we were really impressed with the service and food. Sadly Oceania's standards have dropped greatly.
The quality of the staff on board is not very good. One is constantly trying to get service and often we have had to resort to find the restaurant manager and asking ...
We wanted a close to home cruise line, meaning a short air flight, and a short cruise to test the quality of the food and service. I read many Oceania threads on Cruise Critic and appreciated being able to take our own wine on-board, good food, and what I interpreted to be a mature yet lively clientele. We wanted a nice cabin with a good bathroom. We loved our cabin.
We had a dedicated butler ...
My wife and I were on an Oceania Insignia Mediterranean cruise years ago. The food and overall experience was amazing!!! We have done Regent and RC cruises, but have been mainly using Holland America for cruises (love the Pinnacle class ships!)
We wanted to do another Oceania cruise... mainly for the food. We were on The Regatta for the September 27 through October 4 cruise "California ...
Have only been on larger ships from Celebrity and Royal Caribbean. Wanted to try a smaller ship.
We were very happy with our 1st experience on Oceania/Regatta. Ground transportation from LAX to ship was effortless as was our return. The same for Embarkation/Disembarkation - very organized.
We are not “foodies” and enjoyed all the restaurants including the 2 specialty restaurants. We recvd ...