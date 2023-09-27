  • Newsletter
Oceania Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 326 Oceania Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

Extrememly suprised

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oceania Vista

Docmzb10
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It has been 8 years since we used Oceania. We took friends with us for a short cruise on the Vista. What a surprise. The services, the staff, the food quality was fantastic. We all were quite pleased and agreed to return to Oceania. One of the best features is the buffet upstairs on deck 12. Even though it was a form of portion control, the passengers are not permitted to serve themselves ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite with Veranda

Traveled with disabled person

It was chaos to start!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Marina

Scolei96
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Going on a Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Lima Peru was on our bucket list. The itinerary was terrific. The boat is old and needs renovation to to bottom. Unfortunately, we are on this tub again in June from Lisbon to Oslo for 23 days. The scheduled renovations will only touch the Penthouses and common areas, not the balcony staterooms. We were lied to about this from several sources onboard. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Disappointed!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Oceania Vista

Oreo44
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we like cruises that are at least 14 days long… this being a 17 day cruise was perfect and also on the recommendations of our Oceania cruising friends. However, it quickly became clear that Vista was unable to meet our high expectations . Our first night at dinner in the Grand Dining Room it took over 3 hours to serve our meal! Sometimes the service was excellent but ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Nice ship but port stops way to short

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Oceania Vista

andrew2401
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise on Oceania and we picked this cruise for the itinerary and of course the Panama Canal. The boarding process was fast and easy. We spent a few nights in Redondo beach first and really enjoyed being on the marina. We stayed at the Shade hotel there and it was excellent. A taxi from LAX was around $30 and an Uber from the hotel to the cruise terminal was around $35 including ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Oceania Vista, not up to par.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Oceania Vista

Gilbert N
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I choose the Vista because of its new design and elegance. I was fully expecting to enjoy the high end Oceania service and quality, but mush to our disappointment it fell far short of the normal service and quality of food. I booked this on opening day over 2 years ago and was looking forward to this marvelous itinerary that showcase our ability to enjoy this brand new ship. Right of the bat the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Poor customer relations by Oceania

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Oceania Vista

Fireman326
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise largely because it was a new ship. Additionally the itinerary was interesting, starting on the west coast of the US, down west side of Mexico, through the Panama Canal and ending in Miami. Overall the cruise was good even though there were more sea days than we would have preferred. Overall it was a pleasant experience with a couple exceptions: first, I had contacted ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Oceania standards have dropped

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Oceania Vista

bowlsie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to transit through the Panama canal. Having been on Oceania before we were looking forward to this cruise. Previously we were really impressed with the service and food. Sadly Oceania's standards have dropped greatly. The quality of the staff on board is not very good. One is constantly trying to get service and often we have had to resort to find the restaurant manager and asking ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Inconsistent service and quality of food

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

techteach
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted a close to home cruise line, meaning a short air flight, and a short cruise to test the quality of the food and service. I read many Oceania threads on Cruise Critic and appreciated being able to take our own wine on-board, good food, and what I interpreted to be a mature yet lively clientele. We wanted a nice cabin with a good bathroom. We loved our cabin. We had a dedicated butler ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

The GOOD, the BAD... and the UGLY... And some of the just OKAY.

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

suzyqluv2cruze
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I were on an Oceania Insignia Mediterranean cruise years ago. The food and overall experience was amazing!!! We have done Regent and RC cruises, but have been mainly using Holland America for cruises (love the Pinnacle class ships!) We wanted to do another Oceania cruise... mainly for the food. We were on The Regatta for the September 27 through October 4 cruise "California ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

West Coast Wonders

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

DontBL8
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Have only been on larger ships from Celebrity and Royal Caribbean. Wanted to try a smaller ship. We were very happy with our 1st experience on Oceania/Regatta. Ground transportation from LAX to ship was effortless as was our return. The same for Embarkation/Disembarkation - very organized. We are not “foodies” and enjoyed all the restaurants including the 2 specialty restaurants. We recvd ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

