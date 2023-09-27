Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Oceania Vista

This was our first cruise on Oceania and we picked this cruise for the itinerary and of course the Panama Canal. The boarding process was fast and easy. We spent a few nights in Redondo beach first and really enjoyed being on the marina. We stayed at the Shade hotel there and it was excellent. A taxi from LAX was around $30 and an Uber from the hotel to the cruise terminal was around $35 including ...