We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review.
Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
This was originally the first segment of an around the world cruise. There were a couple of Itinerary changes prior to departure due to countries not allowing travel. We were disappointed that we would finish the segment in Papeete vs. continuing on to Auckland. New Zealand, Fiji, American Samoa, along with some ports in French Polynesia were cancelled. Oceania added two days in San Francisco and ...
We had been quite isolated and without any of our favorite pastimes of cruising, fine dining, socializing (did I mention cruising?) for over 2 years. Like many cruisers, we were hesitant to cruise again with so many concerns and changes to our past 11 cruises. We found this cruise (second leg of RTW) booked and paid in full two weeks in advance-Gulp!
Oceania is our favorite line and Regatta ...
Let me begin by stating that this was our 10th cruise with Oceania. My comments are our opinion and based on personal experience on the December 21, 2019 Sunny Holidays Cruise on Oceania Sirena. Oceania is not what it used to be. We observed and experienced a large discrepancy in the food from previous sailings. Chilean Sea Bass, Caviar, Almond Croissants and high levels of meat were a given ...
Have cruised several times with Oceania before and they were all fine in the past.Not this time.
We have a PH Suite which was fine with the exception of the postage size bathroom.
The Spa was not serviced and kept clean and the Steam room and Jacuzzi were both warm but to HOT. No Sauna.
My wife purchased the Premium Drink Package and more often than not could not get American Chardonnay ...
I chose this cruise as the dates coincided with my Winter break from school (I am a teacher). I live in the Midwest, so the warm weather itinerary was appealing, and the Panama Canal was on my bucket list. I was cruising Solo, (my boys spent the time with their respective in-laws), and I was more than a bit nervous.
Embarkation was quick and easy, with lots of helpful, smiling Oceania ...
We chose to go on the Sirena after hearing all the positives about Oceania. We had just sailed on the Royal Princess and walked across the parking lot to board the Sirena. Our expectations were that the food and service would be much better on the Sirena. Unfortunately, the Royal Princess was the far superior ship. The Sirena is a beautiful ship, but that’s all. We dined in the Tuscan ...
We choose the Oceania Sirena based on an itinerary that would not require us to fly anywhere, together with the line's reputation for outstanding cuisine and an upscale experience. This was our first Oceania cruise, but we have sailed on many other lines.
Embarkation
Embarkation was very easy as we decided not to arrive at the terminal until 3 pm. No lines and no problems, but 3 pm seems ...
This is cruise 18 with Oceania on all ships but Serena. I am not sure if i have been unlucky but the service level was less than “normal”. For example at the Sunday brunch my wife and i finished before any staff member asked us if we wanted water, juice or anything else except cocktails. At dinner in the dining room the opposite, cant find a drink waiter and have to ask. It seems there is a staff ...
This was our fourth cruise on Oceania, and second on the Insignia. Check-in in Los Angeles was a breeze, and I had no trouble bringing on board 6 bottles of good quality wine, for which I payed the high corkage fee of $25 per bottle; yet I would do this again considering the very high prices they charge for wine. Food in all the restaurants and buffet was outstanding, and service was excellent, ...