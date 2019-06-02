Chose this cruise because my husband is of Spanish heritage. Disappointed with shore excursions with a number of them cancelled for OE tours. Tours were repetitive in Spain. One terrific tour in Portugal on 4x4 jeep. Best tour of trip. Did not go to two ports due to choppy seas. Cancelled tour to St Malo for Mt St Michelle which was highlight of cruise. Wine tasting tour was terrible at a Chateau. ...
This was our second cruise on the Riviera. The food quality and service quality have fallen significantly over the past year.
We went on our first Oceania cruise in 2014 on the sister ship, Marina, for a Baltic cruise. We could not believe how wonderful and attentive the staff was. The shore excursions were great and fairly priced. The food and drink service was outstanding.
Last year we ...
REVIEW. Eleven day Baltic Cruise. Aug 24 - Sept 4
We have just returned from a Baltic cruise on Nautica. I was beginning to wonder if Oceania was the company for us as there were a few naysayers on this Forum. No smoke without fire I thought. Nautica does need a refit. She is a bit tired and old fashioned. However everything worked except the fridge which was replaced within hours of ...
: enjoyed this cruise, However, there is room for improvement;
(1) Most of the excursions were low quality. Except the tour guides in St. Petersburg and in the Hermitage, modst of the other tour guides were below standard. The tourduide in Bruge was too old and could hardly talk. It seems that physically this was too much for him. The tour guide in Stockholm was a catastrophy. He just walked us ...
This was our second Oceania cruise. We took one about three years ago on the Marina in the Mediterranean. While we enjoyed Oceania the first time, we were disappointed this time. One of the main things that was bothersome was the terrible internet service onboard. We experienced this last cruise, but thought that with time, they might improve it. Alas, they did not. Think of old school dial ...
This was our third Oceania cruise in 4 years. The first two (on Riviera and Serina) were great in terms of cuisine and service. This cruise on Marina was much less satisfactory.
The cabin (PH1) was as expected - plenty of room, well serviced and well stocked.
The cuisine and service were still good, but not at the same level as before. The food choices at both terrace buffet and the ...
This was my husband's and my 20th cruise. We decided to try Oceania because we heard the food and overall experience was worth the extra cost over the mainstream lines.
Here are things that I think were better on Oceania:(1) the food in general. It was served individually even at the buffet and it was warm and of higher quality than all the other cruises we have been on. One visit to each of ...
This is our 6th cruise with Oceania and 2nd time on the Marina and loved every moment. Embarkation in Southampton was efficient and we were quickly onboard. Our Concierge room was immaculate and as in past cruises the cabin staff were excellent and always greeted us by name. There has been discussion on some boards about the decline in Oceania food however, our personal experience was that we ...
2019 Oceania Cruise Line - Celtic Kingdoms (MNA190804) on the Marina
Dates: August 4, 2019 through August 17, 2019
Ports of call:
Embark at Southampton UK
Edinburgh(Newhaven) Scotland
Invergordon Scotland
Glasgow(Greenock) Scotland - Missed(did not dock due to weather conditions)
Dublin Ireland
Cork(Cobh) Ireland
Portland UK
Disembark at Southampton UK
This was our ...
Initially I chose this cruise for two reasons, the itinerary around the Baltic and the 3 day stay in St. Petersburg. Additionally having been on two prior cruises with Oceania I was once again attracted to the cuisine as well as the level of service offered in concierge and generally throughout the ship. I was very disappointed in the food this time ( with a couple of exceptions in the speciality ...