Oceania Southampton Cruise Reviews

Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Beach at Great Stirrup Cay
Afternoon tea everyday at 4:00 pm is amazing.
Loved eating on the outside patio!
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
99 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 99 Oceania Southampton Cruise Reviews

Sirena cruise to Spain, Portugal and Bordeaux

Review for Sirena to World Cruise

User Avatar
Lingo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because my husband is of Spanish heritage. Disappointed with shore excursions with a number of them cancelled for OE tours. Tours were repetitive in Spain. One terrific tour in Portugal on 4x4 jeep. Best tour of trip. Did not go to two ports due to choppy seas. Cancelled tour to St Malo for Mt St Michelle which was highlight of cruise. Wine tasting tour was terrible at a Chateau. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

How far they have deteriorated

Review for Riviera to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jkarp1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise on the Riviera. The food quality and service quality have fallen significantly over the past year. We went on our first Oceania cruise in 2014 on the sister ship, Marina, for a Baltic cruise. We could not believe how wonderful and attentive the staff was. The shore excursions were great and fairly priced. The food and drink service was outstanding. Last year we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Sailing in the Baltic Sea

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Jay23
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

REVIEW. Eleven day Baltic Cruise. Aug 24 - Sept 4 We have just returned from a Baltic cruise on Nautica. I was beginning to wonder if Oceania was the company for us as there were a few naysayers on this Forum. No smoke without fire I thought. Nautica does need a refit. She is a bit tired and old fashioned. However everything worked except the fridge which was replaced within hours of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

The good and the bad

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
davidbenj263
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

: enjoyed this cruise, However, there is room for improvement; (1) Most of the excursions were low quality. Except the tour guides in St. Petersburg and in the Hermitage, modst of the other tour guides were below standard. The tourduide in Bruge was too old and could hardly talk. It seems that physically this was too much for him. The tour guide in Stockholm was a catastrophy. He just walked us ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Just ok.

Review for Riviera to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cinephil17
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second Oceania cruise. We took one about three years ago on the Marina in the Mediterranean. While we enjoyed Oceania the first time, we were disappointed this time. One of the main things that was bothersome was the terrible internet service onboard. We experienced this last cruise, but thought that with time, they might improve it. Alas, they did not. Think of old school dial ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Noticeable decline in overall experience

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
sefox24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third Oceania cruise in 4 years. The first two (on Riviera and Serina) were great in terms of cuisine and service. This cruise on Marina was much less satisfactory. The cabin (PH1) was as expected - plenty of room, well serviced and well stocked. The cuisine and service were still good, but not at the same level as before. The food choices at both terrace buffet and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Not worth the extra cost

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
organist65
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my husband's and my 20th cruise. We decided to try Oceania because we heard the food and overall experience was worth the extra cost over the mainstream lines. Here are things that I think were better on Oceania:(1) the food in general. It was served individually even at the buffet and it was warm and of higher quality than all the other cruises we have been on. One visit to each of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Splendid

Review for Marina to World Cruise

User Avatar
WESTEAST
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 6th cruise with Oceania and 2nd time on the Marina and loved every moment. Embarkation in Southampton was efficient and we were quickly onboard. Our Concierge room was immaculate and as in past cruises the cabin staff were excellent and always greeted us by name. There has been discussion on some boards about the decline in Oceania food however, our personal experience was that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Celtic Kingdom Cruise - Memories for a Lifetime

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
noncorporeal2048
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

2019 Oceania Cruise Line - Celtic Kingdoms (MNA190804) on the Marina Dates: August 4, 2019 through August 17, 2019 Ports of call: Embark at Southampton UK Edinburgh(Newhaven) Scotland Invergordon Scotland Glasgow(Greenock) Scotland - Missed(did not dock due to weather conditions) Dublin Ireland Cork(Cobh) Ireland Portland UK Disembark at Southampton UK This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Just average, no longer the exceptional gem in the cruise industry.

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
laspetzia
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Initially I chose this cruise for two reasons, the itinerary around the Baltic and the 3 day stay in St. Petersburg. Additionally having been on two prior cruises with Oceania I was once again attracted to the cuisine as well as the level of service offered in concierge and generally throughout the ship. I was very disappointed in the food this time ( with a couple of exceptions in the speciality ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Southampton
Noble Caledonia Southampton Cruise Reviews
Vantage Deluxe World Travel Southampton Cruise Reviews
Azamara Southampton Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Southampton Cruise Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Southampton Cruise Reviews
