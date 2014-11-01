Sacred Holy Tour, spent two glorious days in Jerusalem and Bethlehem to return to our ship located in a commercial industrial port for three days and two nights...it was inconvenient, noisey, dirty, and ugly view. Just so Oceania could save a few bucks. This is a luxury cruise ship treating us like cattle. We had trash bin outside our balcony, working port with trucks running all night. ...
We travel with a group of eight, both family, and friends. It was our third time on Riviera, and we requested our butler, Sonu, from the prior cruises. He met us as we boarded, and asked what we would be needing that first day. Great service from the very start. The ship was pretty full, with groups from Maui Jims, and four university affiliated tour groups. The cruise was shorter than our ...
Sailed with a group of 8 on this cruise. While there were issues with port time changes after final payment was made, Oceania's commitment to service and excellent food remains the same. I would have given a 5 star review if there were no port time changes.
We embarked in Istanbul. As usual, Oceania's boarding process was smooth and efficient. On board, our room was ready immediately (we ...
How I would describe the whole ship is "understated elegance" including the public areas and cabins. It is a very beautiful and relaxing surrounding.
Our regular concierge (A2) cabin was a generous size with appealing appointments. Of note (FYI): we liked our previous A3 cabin location on level 9 better than this "upgraded' one on level 10. The concierge lounge is on 9 and the laundry room ...
Just returned from a Med.cruise on the Riviera. The calibre of the food was a gourmet's delight. Couldn't fault it at all. Staff very friendly, state rooms more than adequate with excellent beds, shore venues well chosen. Entertainment programme well planned. Varied and pf a high standard except for the pianist in the Piano Bar. Compared to the standard of the rest of the musicians he was poor. A ...
This was our first Oceania cruise, having used Celebrity and Cunard in the past. We booked on the basis of the itinerary (Greek Islands) and the reputation Oceania has of being a solid notch above the mass market cruises. The cruise originated and ended in Istanbul.
Embarkation was easy with a maximum of 15 minutes to drop off the luggage and check-in.
Tip - if you are looking for well ...
We joined the ship in Istanbul. Embarkation was quick and smooth. Don't expect any kind of welcome in board; no senior staff or welcome drink.
The ship is beautiful and the service and house staff really do a great job. Senior staff are conspicuous by their absence. For a ship of this size you would expect them to be more visible, but they are not.
The food was excellent in all venues. ...
The Riviera is truly a magnificent ship, no expense spared in the furnishings and fittings. Everywhere on the ship is excellent, with staterooms beautifully furnished with the most comfortable beds, best quality linens and soft furnishings. Very soft gently colour schemes, with a very large balcony and comfy chairs, plus cashmere covers for cooler sailings.
Staff have been wonderful – nothing ...
Unless you reserve in the two highest categories, you are treated very poorly. Dinner ereservatiiobns are not a priority unless you are in the top 2 categories, embarking early reserved for special class & expensive tours. Not at all what we expected. Middle &uppe r maNAgement very impressed with themselves and not helpful. One notable excxception is genertal manager Guiseepe. Reception & ...
Other than being disappointed by Oceania once again taking two ports off the cruise as we were cruising the trip was amazing! We were supposed to stop in Cyprus and one additional stop in Egypt. VERY disappointed that we didn't. The cruise line told us it was due to weather but we know that over 30 guests missed flights and so the ship stayed another night in Istanbul to save themselves money. I'm ...