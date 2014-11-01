  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Oceania Istanbul Cruise Reviews

Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Beach at Great Stirrup Cay
Afternoon tea everyday at 4:00 pm is amazing.
Loved eating on the outside patio!
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
70 reviews

1-10 of 70 Oceania Istanbul Cruise Reviews

Poor port selection

Review for Sirena to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holytour
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Sacred Holy Tour, spent two glorious days in Jerusalem and Bethlehem to return to our ship located in a commercial industrial port for three days and two nights...it was inconvenient, noisey, dirty, and ugly view. Just so Oceania could save a few bucks. This is a luxury cruise ship treating us like cattle. We had trash bin outside our balcony, working port with trucks running all night. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Port Intensive Greek Island and Turkey Cruise

Review for Riviera to Greece

User Avatar
havegunwilltravel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We travel with a group of eight, both family, and friends. It was our third time on Riviera, and we requested our butler, Sonu, from the prior cruises. He met us as we boarded, and asked what we would be needing that first day. Great service from the very start. The ship was pretty full, with groups from Maui Jims, and four university affiliated tour groups. The cruise was shorter than our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Oceania Quality Remains the Same!

Review for Riviera to Greece

User Avatar
wannaberetired
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Sailed with a group of 8 on this cruise. While there were issues with port time changes after final payment was made, Oceania's commitment to service and excellent food remains the same. I would have given a 5 star review if there were no port time changes. We embarked in Istanbul. As usual, Oceania's boarding process was smooth and efficient. On board, our room was ready immediately (we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite

Understated Elegance

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Tsunami74
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

How I would describe the whole ship is "understated elegance" including the public areas and cabins. It is a very beautiful and relaxing surrounding. Our regular concierge (A2) cabin was a generous size with appealing appointments. Of note (FYI): we liked our previous A3 cabin location on level 9 better than this "upgraded' one on level 10. The concierge lounge is on 9 and the laundry room ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

A Culinary Delight

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
bobanddenise
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Just returned from a Med.cruise on the Riviera. The calibre of the food was a gourmet's delight. Couldn't fault it at all. Staff very friendly, state rooms more than adequate with excellent beds, shore venues well chosen. Entertainment programme well planned. Varied and pf a high standard except for the pianist in the Piano Bar. Compared to the standard of the rest of the musicians he was poor. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Happy with First Oceania Cruise

Review for Riviera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
AndyandSu
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first Oceania cruise, having used Celebrity and Cunard in the past. We booked on the basis of the itinerary (Greek Islands) and the reputation Oceania has of being a solid notch above the mass market cruises. The cruise originated and ended in Istanbul. Embarkation was easy with a maximum of 15 minutes to drop off the luggage and check-in. Tip - if you are looking for well ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Enjoyable but a Few Glitches

Review for Riviera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CAIRN2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We joined the ship in Istanbul. Embarkation was quick and smooth. Don't expect any kind of welcome in board; no senior staff or welcome drink. The ship is beautiful and the service and house staff really do a great job. Senior staff are conspicuous by their absence. For a ship of this size you would expect them to be more visible, but they are not. The food was excellent in all venues. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Hard To Do Any Better

Review for Riviera to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kate1608
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The Riviera is truly a magnificent ship, no expense spared in the furnishings and fittings. Everywhere on the ship is excellent, with staterooms beautifully furnished with the most comfortable beds, best quality linens and soft furnishings. Very soft gently colour schemes, with a very large balcony and comfy chairs, plus cashmere covers for cooler sailings. Staff have been wonderful – nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Poor Quality & Treatment

Review for Nautica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Milo3855
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Unless you reserve in the two highest categories, you are treated very poorly. Dinner ereservatiiobns are not a priority unless you are in the top 2 categories, embarking early reserved for special class & expensive tours. Not at all what we expected. Middle &uppe r maNAgement very impressed with themselves and not helpful. One notable excxception is genertal manager Guiseepe. Reception & ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Middle East; Nothing to Fear

Review for Nautica to Middle East

User Avatar
lovelyday
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Other than being disappointed by Oceania once again taking two ports off the cruise as we were cruising the trip was amazing! We were supposed to stop in Cyprus and one additional stop in Egypt. VERY disappointed that we didn't. The cruise line told us it was due to weather but we know that over 30 guests missed flights and so the ship stayed another night in Istanbul to save themselves money. I'm ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

