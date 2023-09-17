We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary (we hadn't been to Morocco), which was cancelled before we left and replaced with Palma de Majorca (our 5th time there). We watched quite a few U-Tubes that seemed to indicate that Oceania was comparable to Viking (which is our favorite ocean line). Viking has one infuriating Con, which is, they demand FULL payment for a cruise one year to two ...
Our first cruise since 2012. Everything on Marina lived up to what we remember in terms of great and attentive service. there are always a few crew members who show indifference but the vast majority were wonderful. The measure of service is whether the service during the last 36 hours of a cruise was a good as the first 36. Oceania pretty much nailed it.
The Spanish Market dinners in the ...
We have cruised many times on all the mainstream lines, but this was our first time on Oceania. We loved it and have already booked another one. The Marina is a beautiful ship. The sculptures, the art work, the furnishings are all interesting and tastefully done. Our fellow passengers were a fine group of people, well travelled but not snooty. We loved that there were few announcements and no ...
We sailed to Alaska on Oceania in 2013 and loved it. We haven't been able to book with Oceania again until this cruise and we were excited. We were especially anticipating the food because of our prior experience. Sadly, we were disappointed.
First, the good: the rooms are roomy and beautiful. The bathroom was the best (by far) I've ever had on a ship or in many hotels. We had a great cabin ...
Having sailed on 50 cruises or more, this was the best cruise we have ever had. Everything about the ship, food, service, and cabins were first rate.
Riviera is completely refurbished and looks spectacular in all areas. She is a beautiful ship inside and out. With about 1200 passengers, Riviera is large enough to give you plenty of dining options and public areas and yet small enough to ...
The weather played havoc with our cruise and while I understand that no-one can control that, I'm not sure that the best decisions were always made. We missed a day in Bordeaux and Tangier - both highlights of the cruise. We had 4 sea days instead of one, although we were compensated with a future cruise credit.
Embarkation during a storm was a disaster. We had to drop untagged luggage at one ...
We choice this cruise for 2 reasons. Number one was the itinerary and number two was the fact that we have previouslsly sailed with Oceania on the Marina, and were quite satisfied.
The overall cruise was fair at best. The ship was clean although there were some areas of deterioration. The greatest asset was the staff with the exception of the senior officers.
The most significant ...
We've sailed 11 times on Oceania over the past 14 years. This is the first time we actually felt ready to disembark the ship and move on. We always felt Oceania was something special over the years, but they've cut a few too many corners this time. The ship felt overcrowded and understaffed. Speciality restaurants are still good, but the main dining room is totally cut back in service and in food ...
This was our 5th cruise with Oceania Cruise Lines since 2016 and sadly it will be our last because of our recent experience.
Our first 3 cruises with Oceania, two to the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Greek Isles and one to the Southern Caribbean from 2016 - 2017 were exceptional. Our 4th cruise with Oceania was during a lull in the COVID pandemic in 12/2020. Strict protocols were in place to ...
We are experienced cruisers and book cruises for the ports of call, not the food and not for the entertainment. We booked the Marina -Oceanian for this recent September 2023 cruise as it's ports of call included Saint Malo, France, Portugal and most importantly, Morrocco. The Cruise by pasted all three of them do to "weather".
When we finally made our 1st port, Bordeaux we docked overlooking a ...