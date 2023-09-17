Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Riviera

We sailed to Alaska on Oceania in 2013 and loved it. We haven't been able to book with Oceania again until this cruise and we were excited. We were especially anticipating the food because of our prior experience. Sadly, we were disappointed. First, the good: the rooms are roomy and beautiful. The bathroom was the best (by far) I've ever had on a ship or in many hotels. We had a great cabin ...