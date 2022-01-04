This is our fourth cruise on Oceania and our third on Riviera, the other was on Marina, their opening cruise after Covid. They were sailing, I think at 75% capacity and it it made for a more lively cruise than our previous one on Marina, (albeit that was still very good).
We had an excellent cruise. As always the staff were very professional, polite and friendly. The officers were generally ...
Our Oceania Riviera cruise was the second one in 2 years and the first being back with Oceania.
Without any doubt, this is our favourite ship and cruise line.
The Riviera is as beautiful as ever, especially the very well done enlargement of Baristas (deck 14). It has been converted to a high class confiteria style a la Buenos Aires of the 1960’s. It is now a destination rest stop rather ...
We've done a few trips with "O". The food & ship are superb. Due to Covid, the pax were limited to having the ship barely half full. We liked how sanitary everything was. We started with a C-1 Ocean view, but upograded to a Concierge cabin for a most reasonable price. Certainly worth it.
The vast majority of pax followed the mask mandate in doors, though some from "certain" regions of the ...
We chose this cruise because we had to use a FCC from 2 years ago when our cruise was cancelled. We originally chose Oceania because of all the "hype" on outstanding cuisine and service and the Itinerary. This was our first time on Oceania and we had very high expectations. We have cruised about 20 times prior on Celebrity, Holland, Carnival, Princess and Viking.
The food on Oceania was ...
We had a fabulous time on Oceania Riveria Jan 4-14. Shape of ship, Service, Food, Covid Precautions, Cabin, Cruise Director were all outstanding.
Checking in at the port was painless. Oceania really has their act together with Covid precautions. We had a 11:00 - 11:30 check in time at the Miami Port. We did precruise COVID testing before heading to Miami within 48 hours and then were tested ...
This is our first cruise and certainly was not amazing or even anything close to what we signed up for. After two planned Mediterranean Cruises were cancelled with Oceania refusing to refund our monies, or offer any incentives for the cancelled cruises, we booked a Caribbean Cruise that had six ports with day long adventure opportunities. After a few port changes in the weeks before sailing, ...
Having sailed on the Regatta a few years ago, my husband and I chose Oceania's Riviera so we could experience the two additional specialty restaurants, as well as the on-board Culinary School classes.
We had wonderful meals in Red Ginger, Polo Grille, Jacques, and Toscana. The service and presentation of each and every dinner was top-notch.
Embarkation in Miami was a bit chaotic - U.S. ...
This was our 13th cruise and thankfully proved to be not that unlucky.
We had sailed on the sister ship, Marina, on a transatlantic the previous year so knew what to expect regarding the layout of the ship and the facilities. Like last time we booked a concierge stateroom, this time on deck 9, which came with a few added extras.
We flew from Glasgow via Heathrow to Miami with BA on the ...
We chose to book a Caribbean cruise on Oceania Riviera as we wanted to experience a luxury cruise ship and it was amazing. We loved the stylish decor, paintings, works of art, the Lalique staircase, comfortable lounge areas , ample seating up in Horizons bar/lounge...the anytime dining was great no pressures. We enjoyed meals in the Grand Dining Room we prebooked meals in Jacques and in Red ...
Cruised on Riviera previously. Onboard is fantastic. Cabins service food all 5 star plus. Relaxed atmosphere and no dressing up required. Public areas are luxurious. Lots of activities appropriate to the demographic of the clientele. (The majority of passengers were clearly retired). Staff could not be more accommodating.
Ports of call were uninspiring. I don't know about the excursions ...