Oceania Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Beach at Great Stirrup Cay
Afternoon tea everyday at 4:00 pm is amazing.
Loved eating on the outside patio!
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
512 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 512 Oceania Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Given Covid this was a great cruise

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Vic Gastronaut
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our fourth cruise on Oceania and our third on Riviera, the other was on Marina, their opening cruise after Covid. They were sailing, I think at 75% capacity and it it made for a more lively cruise than our previous one on Marina, (albeit that was still very good). We had an excellent cruise. As always the staff were very professional, polite and friendly. The officers were generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Service, food & voyage

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Lanetech58
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This is the first negative review I have ever posted on this site. Our cruise on the Oceania Marina from Miami first week in March 2022 was as rough sea for 3 days on our way to Curacao and coming back to Miami. I discussed this with some employees on the ship. They were told that because there were only less than 400 passengers(normal 1,200 passengers), they did not use the Stabilizers because ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Continue to love Marina and Oceania

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ShipShapely
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an unusual cruise in that it was originally slated to be on a much smaller ship, the Sirena and was moved to the Marina along with an itinerary change. Marina can accommodate 1200 passengers. This sailing there were 406 passengers with a crew of approx. 730 so the staff to passenger ratio was very high and passengers enjoyed the roominess aboard. This is our fourth time sailing on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Relaxing

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
grifdoglover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on Oceania. We have cruised all the major lines and found this one the most enjoyable to date. Yes there were little things here and there like slow internet and a not so spa experience but overall it was very relaxing and enjoyable due to the staff. They went out of their way to please and were genuine in this by the end of the cruise we felt we were leaving old ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Beautiful Ship, Exceptional Crew

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
col2or
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my third Oceania cruise; Marina 2011, Riviera 2016, and Riviera 2022, and we have a planned Vista in 2023. I enjoy the country-club casual vibe of Oceania -- ship decor, outstanding artwork at every turn, and overall attitude. The crew is exceptional in professional service and friendliness. The food offerings are varied and there is something for everyone, although I was less ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

A perfect first cruise. We loved Oceania!

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DC225
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We chose Oceania for our first cruise because of the line's reputation for excellent food and service, plus we wanted to sail on a small ship. The Riviera did not disappoint. It was a perfect first cruise for us and we've already booked another with the line. Embarkation was a breeze. We arrived at 3pm for a 5pm sailing and basically walked right on to the ship. No lines, no crowds, no ...
Read More

Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear valued guest, thank you for your feedback. We are delighted to learn that your first Oceania Cruises experience was perfect and that you are already planning to join us on a future...

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Still cruising, and soundly disappointed

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
CatamaranJoe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on this ship in February, 2020, and were excited to return. Now, that excitement has turned to disappointment… to being ticked off. Given the down time due to Covid, we actually expected the ship’s managers to be happy to see people cruising again. Instead, when we made inquiry about a problem, we were met with rudeness and a total lack of concern and interest. Due to a severe ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Outstanding slightly marred by missed ports & a few Covid issues.

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
rbtan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've done a few trips with "O". The food & ship are superb. Due to Covid, the pax were limited to having the ship barely half full. We liked how sanitary everything was. We started with a C-1 Ocean view, but upograded to a Concierge cabin for a most reasonable price. Certainly worth it. The vast majority of pax followed the mask mandate in doors, though some from "certain" regions of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

D I S A P P O I N T I N G

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
leave
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we had to use a FCC from 2 years ago when our cruise was cancelled. We originally chose Oceania because of all the "hype" on outstanding cuisine and service and the Itinerary. This was our first time on Oceania and we had very high expectations. We have cruised about 20 times prior on Celebrity, Holland, Carnival, Princess and Viking. The food on Oceania was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Disappointing, Aggravating

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Travererz1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This is our first cruise and certainly was not amazing or even anything close to what we signed up for. After two planned Mediterranean Cruises were cancelled with Oceania refusing to refund our monies, or offer any incentives for the cancelled cruises, we booked a Caribbean Cruise that had six ports with day long adventure opportunities. After a few port changes in the weeks before sailing, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Oceania Ships
Insignia Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Insignia Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Marina Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Regatta Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Riviera Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Sirena Caribbean Cruise Reviews
